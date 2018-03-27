Communications firm to spur Cagayan ecozone devt

A MAJOR communications technology firm is building Cagayan Freeport’s “digitally-enabled” backbone and the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will boost its power supply to spur the Ecozone’s full-scale development, according to Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) officials.

Secretary Raul Lambino, CEZA administrator and chief executive officer (CEO), said he already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project with Converge Information and Communications

Technology Solutions, Inc. (CICTSI), a Philippine corporation considered as the third largest telecom firm, represented by Dennis Uy, its president and CEO.

“We signed the MoU for a digitally smart and ready Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (CSEZFP) to attract major investments,” Lambino said.

Under the MoU, CEZA gave the communications technology firm a permit to exercise its congressional franchise and provisional authority to “install, lay fiber, operate and maintain” optic cable within the ecozone’s territorial jurisdiction.

CICTSI proposed to install an “underground micro-duct backbone conduit” as well as “underground and aerial distribution and last-mile aerial fiber optic cable” within the Ecozone.

According to Uy, CICTSI has access to an underground fiber optic cable (FOC) and aerial distribution network with extensive experience in installing, operating and maintaining a nationwide broadband service.

Lambino said the installation will be eventually extended to the Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) in Lal-lo town that started receiving flights from Macau, the first of which was on Friday with more than 60 passengers from Hongkong, Malaysia, China and Macau.

“We want all existing overhead or aerial cables as well as new installation relocated underground for safety reasons,” Lambino said, adding that CEZA’s overall strategy is to have a digitally enabled and safe economic zone within its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is also ready to step in amid a projected surge in demand in the country’s newest investment jewel to stabilize the Ecozone’s power needs with an estimated 10 to 15 megawatts (MW) of power for 2018 alone.

Located in the northeastern tip of Cagayan province, the Santa Ana-based CSEZFP is about 100 kilometers off-grid from the nearest distribution line of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Cagayan province.

CEZA officials said CSEZFP’s unstable power supply has made it a necessity for hundreds of business locators to keep their own gen-sets on standby whenever a shortage occurs.

Lambino said Meralco’s capacity to generate and distribute the needed power is expected to forestall a supply shortage at a time when CEZA is anticipating an incoming wave of new locators.

​In the energy sector, Lambino said Meralco leads the companies that have so far made proposals to generate and supply electric power within the zone and freeport.

The companies include ​Shanghai Grid Electric Power and Technology Co, Ltd., which proposed a 200-MW coal power plant, Eco-Gen Energy Inc. several hybrid solar and wind generators under a Purchase Power Agreement (PPA), and First Pacific Capital Underwriters Pty. Ltd. modules of 2 MW and 4 MW power plants under a PPA for a minimum of 10 years.

​Earlier this month, Lambino also signed a MoU with DNV GL Singapore PTE. Ltd., which will advise CEZA on the potentials of generation and distribution that each of the power-generation proponents possess – while CEZA’s technical working group scrutinizes the proposals carefully.