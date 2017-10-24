Communist ‘big fishes’ arrested in Negros Occidental – PNP chief

POLICE arrested two “high-ranking” communist officials and presented them to media on Tuesday.

Aurora “Lilay” Cayon, a staff member of the finance commission of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army, and Louie Martinez, general commander of the CPP-NPA military staff, were arrested on October 19 by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Negros Occidental and the 303rd Infantry Brigade on the strength of a search warrant presented to them in Barangay Dulao, Bago City, PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said.

In a press briefing in Camp Crame, de la Rosa said Cayon was “the comptroller” while Martinez was “in logistics.”

Recovered from the two were a caliber .45 pistol, a hand grenade, magazines, and ammunition.

“The communist officials operate in the Negros area. It took months of surveillance before they were arrested,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa said police were expecting the retaliation of the communists after the arrests of Cayon and Martinez, whom he described as “big fishes”.

“Based from experience, we really expect them to react because they commit atrocities even when no member is caught. How much more now that their ‘big fishes’ were caught?” de la Rosa said.

Cayon is wanted for violence and arson, Martinez for murder and multiple attempted murder.

Cayon also held several high positions in the CPP/NPA. She was a member of the executive committee and head of finance of “Komiteng Mindanao”. She was also deputy secretary of CPP in Mindanao.

Violation of the “comprehensive firearms and ammunition regulation” law and “illegal possession of explosives” were filed against the suspects at the City Prosecutor’s Office in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

“The continuing objective of CPP/NPA is destabilization. They’ve been doing this for a long time. The destabilizing actions of CPP/NPA are nothing new,” Army Chief Gilbert Gapay said during the press briefing. RJ CARBONELL