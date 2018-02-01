Communist consultant in peace talks with govt arrested in Quezon City–report

A CONSULTANT of the National Democratic Front (NDF) in the scuttled peace talks with the government has been arrested in Quezon City, according to a radio report.

Rafael Baylosis and another member of the NDF were arrested by combined elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) along Aurora Boulevard on Wednesday night, the report said.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of the NDF consultants following the failed peace negotiations with communist leaders, led by Jose Ma. Sison.

The talks were scrapped after Sison called on the New People’s Army (NPA) to continue its attacks on government troops despite an agreed ceasefire.

The NPA is the military arm while the NDF is the political unit of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), the umbrella organization of the leftist movement in the country.

Other high-profile NDF consultants who were released from detention by the government to participate in the talks were Benito and Wilma Tiamzon. Both remain at large.