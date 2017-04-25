Communist flag hoisted in Zamboanga school

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Local police are conducting an investigation to determine who hoisted a communist flag in one of the government schools in this city.

Supt. Ariel Huesca, Police Station 11 chief, on Tuesday disclosed that the flag of the National Democratic Front (NDF) was placed at the gate of the Zamboanga City State Polytechnic College (ZCSPC).

Huesca said the NDF flag was discovered on Monday by Johnsen Daniel, ZCSPC security guard, while conducting a roving patrol at the school campus.

It was placed at the gate of Lot 2, which faces the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU).

Huesca said Daniel removed the flag and turned it over to their office since there was no authorization from the ZCPSC administration to hoist it at the school campus.

He added that there was a forum on constitutional reforms, an item in peace negotiations between the government and the communist rebels, conducted Monday afternoon at the WMSU.

PNA