Communist leader arrested in Misamis Occidental, or was he?

AN official of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) was arrested in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday.

Rommel Salinas, secretary of the CPP, was arrested by members of the PNP Regional Office 10 at 11 a.m. on Thursday. He is facing charges for frustrated murder and destructive arson.

Salinas is now under the custody of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology at Barangay Tinago, the PNP said.

National Union of the People’s Lawyesr (NUPL) said, however, that Salinas was arrested last May 11, 2017 and remained in detention.

NUPL President Edre Olalia said the report was “misleading” and branded it as “false and a cheap propaganda stunt” to sow fear.

“This proves again the danger of just swallowing hook, line and sinker the claims of the police and military,” Olalia said.

On Thursday, National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Rafael Baylosis was arrested in Quezon City with his companion Guillermo Roque for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

They were detained in Camp Crame before they were transferred to the PNP Custodial Center after a no bail recommendation.

President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped the peace talks between the administration and the communists last November 2017. He would later tag them as terrorists. ROY NARRA