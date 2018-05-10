Communist rebels burn NIA equipment in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: Suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels burned heavy equipment and materials owned by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in Sitio Tagbak, Barangay Tan-awan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Monday night. Capt. Ruel Llanes, spokesman for the Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade (IB), said about 20 NPA members set fire to a backhoe, a generator set and the bunkhouse for workers. The machines were being used in the construction of a dam in the area, a project of the NIA. The rebels fired their guns before fleeing to neighboring Sitio Bahi. Brig. Gen. Eliezer Losañes, 303rd IB commander, said the military and Kabankalan City police have dispatched troops to hunt down the suspects. The NPA hasclaimed responsibility for the torching of a cargo truck in La Castellana town and a tractor in Canlaon City last March. Eugene Y. Adiong