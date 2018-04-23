UPDATE: Communist supporters stage lightning rally in Quezon City

ABOUT 50 supporters of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) staged a lightning rally in Quezon City on Monday to mark the group’s 45th founding anniversary, causing heavy traffic, according to a radio report.

The report said the rallyists gathered on the intersection of Cubao and Edsa where they blocked rush hour traffic for about 20 minutes, incurring the ire of motorists.

Clad in white and covered in red masks, the rallyists held banners and small signages calling President Rodrigo Duterte a “fascist terrorist” and citing the need to “strengthen the NDFP and carry forward the people’s democratic revolution.”

The rallyists dispersed after an alleged spokesperson read a brief statement in support of the NDFP, the report said.

Police arrived after the rallyists left, the report said.

Over the weekend, CPP founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison said the NDFP has been trying to negotiate peace with the Philippine government for three decades.

“Duterte did not fulfill his promise. In his second year in power, he has turned very hostile to the NDFP and terminated the peace negotiations. We have therefore responded to his actions accordingly,” Sison, the NDFP chief political consultant, said in a statement.

On April 5, Duterte announced the government and CPP-NDFP have 60 days to restart the peace talks.

The NDFP, the political wing of the CPP, was founded on April 24, 1973 after the late president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law. GLEE JALEA