Communists in Duterte’s gov’t: Good or bad?

SINCE the communist insurgency started in the 1950s led by a Soviet-influenced Partido Komunista ng Pilipinas, President Duterte is the first president to have appointed not only former communist leaders but probably even active communist cadres as members of his Cabinet and as lower-ranking officials.
His Cabinet Secretary—ranked as powerful as the Executive Secretary in Duterte’s Cabinet—is Leoncio Evasco, Jr., his former chief of staff for nearly a decade when he was Davao City mayor, who also supervises about 15 government agencies, including the powerful Philippine Coconut Authority, which during Marcos times was headed by the defense secretary, Juan Ponce Enrile. Evasco left the priesthood to join the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in the 1970s, and in the 1980s was one of its top leaders in Mindanao, when that region became the center of the communist insurgency.
Others are Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, who in the 1980s was even a CPP central committee member; Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, chairman of the communist peasant organization Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas; Anti-Poverty Commission head Liza Masa, a former representative of the Red Bayan Muna party; and Joel Maglungsod, a former NPA commander and Anakpawis party-list representative, as labor undersecretary. I am not sure if she retains her Marxist ideology, but Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones together with her husband was a member of the Soviet-influenced Partido Komunista ng Pilipinas. There are a few other communist former or active cadres in sub-secretary positions, although most of these haven’t publicly disclosed their past or present affiliations.
While it was probably Evasco who convinced the President to get these communists into his government, I would think it was a brilliant move. Only this kind of irreverent President who doesn’t care what other people—or forces—think could have made so bold a move as appointing communists to high positions in his administration.
Five reasons
First, at least for those positions held by these cadres or former cadres, he won’t be worried about corruption. There are of course exceptions, and I know a few high-ranking communist party members in the 1970s who became corrupt and even turned to a life of crime, but communists are like the Iglesia ni Cristo faithful in the workplace: mostly incorruptible. Communists indeed have been the refutation of that dogma that only those who believe in a personal, powerful Deity would have high moral standards.
Perhaps it is because of their extreme brainwashing and sense of membership in a community, akin I would surmise to that of the INC, that communists are known—which is ironic in view of their materialist philosophy—to be non-materialistic people.
Second, Duterte would in effect be co-opting not only the communists who have been given posts in government but others in the insurgency. In effect, Duterte is telling them that there are other, more realistic and effective, ways of “serving the people”—the Maoist formulation of giving one’s life in devotion to the masses’ welfare—than armed struggle to establish the party’s dictatorship.
These actually had been occurring since the late 1970s when many former communist cadres—either disillusioned over the party leadership, rebelling against the killings it had ordered, or losing faith that the New People’s Army would ever rout the Armed Forces of the Philippines—joined the mostly foreign-funded “nongovernment organizations” to organize oppressed farmers for nonviolent political actions.
Join government
Some also even decided to join government through their own efforts, as I did when then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo recruited me into her government in 2001. Indeed, I learned from that experience, as I think communists in Duterte’s administration will, that government is the most powerful institution to change people’s lives, and it is a difficult struggle to change it from being an instrument of the elite.
The other more Machiavellian impact of getting communists to work in government is that after years of having a comfortable, rather normal way of life (compared to hiding in safe houses in the cities and in jungles in the mountains), even the most hardened communists become soft, and will not return to armed struggle, to that kind of harsh life ever. This is especially so in the case of several cadres in the cities whose children are in convent schools like St. Scholastic’s.
Have you heard of former communist party-list congressmen returning to the armed struggle? Even the CPP founder Jose Ma. Sison found a good excuse and, rather than return to his Red base here wherever it was, chose to spend the rest of his life in a capitalist welfare state that is the Netherlands.
Third, putting communists in key positions in government is Duterte’s way of telling the insurgents: “You’ve been fighting for this and that for more than four decades. So, I give you the machinery and resources of government, let’s see you undertake agrarian reform, uplift laborers’ welfare, help the poor, make education serve the poor. So, if you can’t undertake even agrarian reform, why would the nation let you capture power?
Fourth, Duterte in effect would have these communists in his government as his Fifth Column of sorts in the insurgency. After tasting power as high-ranking officials in government—even for instance having a driver and a car for the first time in their lives—these communists would find all the arguments and excuses for the CPP leadership not to break ties with the Duterte administration and to continue peace talks.
The party spokesmen for instance threatened to get out of the peace talks if Duterte allowed Marcos to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. The strongman’s bones were buried anyway, and the party and its cadres just let the issue fade away.
Not risk-less
Having communists of course is not a risk-less strategy.
While communists in government will most likely be incorruptible, their revolutionary ethics would allow them to siphon off finances to the party’s cadres in the underground, and even to the New People’s Army, as allegedly happened in the case of government funds of Red party-list congressmen. Cadres and even NPAs could be given agrarian reform department IDs, for instance, so as to escape military dragnets.
I don’t think though that such resources siphoned off by communists in government to the insurgents would be significant. Believe it or not, government regulations are so strict in the handling of finances and other resources, and lower-ranking, career officials who will be the ones releasing these moneys won’t risk losing their jobs.
The biggest risk for Duterte is for those, especially the Yellow Cult and its Clerics planning to overthrow him through a coup d’état is to exploit his having communists in his Cabinet for black propaganda. They will claim that the President has become a puppet of godless communists, and therefore has to be overthrown by force.
This in fact was what happened in Indonesia in 1965 when Lt. Gen. Suharto overthrew the duly elected Sukarno on the excuse that the latter had become a puppet of the Indonesian Communist Party. The trigger for Suharto’s coup d’etat was the assassination of six generals by soldiers of the Presidential Guards, which to this day has been unexplained, but which was blamed on the communists. Suharto and his generals subsequently launched a pogrom against communists and everyone suspected to be communists, that resulted in about 1 million Indonesians of Chinese ethnicity murdered.
This also happened in Chile in 1973 when the leftist President Salvador Allende was overthrown in a coup led by General Augusto Pinochet, who claimed that the President wanted to establish a communist dictatorship. As in Indonesia, but on a much lower scale and intensity, the military rulers killed over 3,000 leftists.
The United States government in both cases conspired in the overthrow of these democratically elected presidents, with its Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) role in propaganda and execution of the coups d’état established without a doubt by historians.
It is relative whether it is good or bad cause if we are talking of communist, all of them existed among the past administration. Certainly what we can conclude is that ,the communist have been working under democratic conditions without achieving any of its ends for years. Who knows the prospect of attaining peace under the Duterte
administration can happen. and the plotters against the Duterte administration just vasilate cause they know the Filipino People wont allow it.
so far so good, and very good, i dont care if theyre communist, aetheist, buddhist, methodist, or any ‘ist’ you can think of as long as they are delivering and doing agood job, the ‘communist ghost’ is again being played over and over again and a monster to deal with. Does this sound familiar? american soundbite to oust a leader? If we are being run by commie, then this is the best commie we ever had! my kind of commie!
Dont wear a hat with a red star Mr. Tiglao, you next door columnist is so paranoid that he may call you ‘Kumander Robert’…
Good and Very Good! PDu30 has his own mind and experience with the leftist having admitted to be a Socialist. Peace can only be realized if the parties concerned understand and work for what both believe is for each others good. PDu30 is doing just that and whoever would disrupt his direction would certainly be disappointed. God bless the Philippines. God save the Philippines from a selfish and materialistic world.
Ideally it is good as it might boost the spirit of democracy in governement as it now encompasses the broad spectrum of society. But we must consider that CPP ( and all its front organizations) is technically at war with the government ( with the the AFP and civiliians in rural areas carrying the greater burden of damages). This position of the Commandet-in-chief certainly would affect the morale of the men and officers of the legitimate armed forces.During the time of Cory Aquino, this scenario brought our country in international limelight due to series of coup attempts against the government. Having communists is not assurance for reducing corruption in the government for communists themselves are not free from corruption influence.
DU30 has put together a government with all segments and all sides represented. So far only the yellows (Leni) have not performed. We can see what happened in that the yellows want to control everything and not just be a part of it. The rest argue, present alternatives but most of all they are moving forward to improve the PH for everyone.
A fine explanatory article. Hopefully, we can understand and see the rationality behind our President’s move. Thank you.
Bobbi Tiglao maraming salamat! If good or bad? I like to wait for only time & space can tell. Yes, you’re right, Pres. Duterte outdrew the communists active or not, with major/minor jobs in government and at governance for the taste of the camote is in the eating. Lets hope these communists will endure the mundane in the bureaucracy. Nation building belongs to every Pilipino, those Phil-Ams included.
“… he won’t be worried about corruption. … communists in government will most likely be incorruptible”
I guess the writer has forgotten “Animal Farm”, or considered what is happening in China right now.
China corruption crackdown ‘netted 300,000 in 2015’ http :// www. bbc. com/news/world-asia-china-35741357
Torture in secret prisons: The dark side of China’s anti-corruption crackdown http :// www. cnn. com/2016/12/06/asia/china-shuanggui-communist-party-torture/
Thank you Sir Bobi for this article.
Mga kababayan, let’s give peace a chance.
Let’s hope and pray that PRRD’s dream of peace in the whole archipelago be realized.
Why don’t you watch in youtube this one, “Nostradamus Predicts Duterte Presidency.”
“Land of Promise: was Nostradamus’ word for Mindanao.
Today’s Araling Panlipunan textbooks and workbooks do not anymore carry this reference of Mindanao as the “Land of Promise.” But during my student days, it was always an item during tests. And as a grade school teacher some years later, I taught this same concept, Mindanao is the Land of Promise. Take heed and believe what Rizal thought the Philippines is, “the Pearl of the Orient Seas.” At this point, can’t you still believe? Our President is admired by 10-member ASEAN plus Russia, Japan, China, SKorea. Only the USA (who put Cory in power) is PRRD’s antagonist, yes? Sorry, but I could only refer to Obama and Goldberg. The UN has backed out.
Your article answer your own question. Good if these appointees will do their job as required of them. Bad if they use the government finances for their own agenda. As for the yellow cult, it is the media who is creating the chaos. Duterte wont let these things happen to him as he has all the resources to quell any plan to oust him. Otherwise, 100 percent martial law is in the offing.
Hopefully , with the presence of the “UNDEMOCRATIC OFFICIALS” in the Duterte’s Administration , the problems of the “Poor Farmers” in the Hacienda Luisita (IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TRUE AGRARIAN REFORM) would already be resolved once and for all .
Probably , adopting something from every form of government (A LITTLE OF EVERY ISMs) would be beneficial to the people in general … IS IT POSSIBLE ?
What good can come from the God-less Communists? Zilch.
The reds or so called progressives are given the chance to prove themselves. Giving up the armed struggles, we as a people who loves our country deserves to support them.They might be better in governance than the hypocritical yellows whose legacy is continued American style of democracy filipinos can never understand with an empty stomach.Who knows they might be able to replicate what the communists have done to China, morphing into a decadent capitalists challenging the great imperialists America. Lastly, Mr. Tiglao and Samonte should join the Duterte administration to complete the club.
Mostly incorruptible? Wait till they get power.
Duterte is a communist and sympathetic to MILF, bringing destruction to the Philippines for all the idiots who backed him.
There will a time when they will grab power only if led by an Army General…
Russia, China and Philippines — communists of the world. The next headline? Yes, it is Duterte’s wish and is the end of PH as we have known it. Bye Bye PH, signed, USA.