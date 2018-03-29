‘Community must have say in Boracay casino’

THE local community in Boracay must have a say in the planned construction of a $500-million mega casino in the island because they are the ones who would be directly affected by the construction, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on Wednesday.

Pimentel made the call amid the growing opposition to the move of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to grant Galaxy Entertainment and Leisure & Resorts a provisional license for its casino to be built in the island.

While the Senate president has no objection to the project, he said that it would be best for the interest of everyone to consult the people living in the island and include their sentiments when coming up with a decision.

“In the spirit of federalism, the consent of the people, through the local council, must be obtained before a casino is constructed in the area,” Pimentel explained.

He said federalism is about empowering the people by involving them in the decision-making process and while the country has not shift to federalism there is no legal impediment to adopting the principle of consultation.

Several lawmakers expressed their objection to the planned construction of the mega-casino as the government starts to rehabilitate the island that President Rodrigo Duterte called a “cesspool.”

“I don’t think that casino is equal to environmental damage. But the local government must play a major role in this issue,” Pimentel said.

The President has agreed to the proposal of the interagency task force to shut down Boracay island for six months, beginning in April, to allow the government to rehabilitate the island.

Sen. Leila de Lima however sees something “sinister” in the planned closure of the island.

“I have serious doubts that the real intention to close down Boracay island was to rehabilitate it but instead to accommodate business interests by paving the way for the establishment of more casino operations in the island,” she said in a statement.

“While we clean up the island and penalize violators, let us be wary of the social and moral impacts of such development projects. The presence of more casinos in the island would create more problems than solutions in the communities,” she added.