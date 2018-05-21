Compact dimensions, big ambitions

No adventure is too big or too small for Mazda CX-3, Mazda’s award-winning subcompact crossover SUV. Mazda CX-3 has exceeded expectations by providing class-above and segment-above features in a package that makes it ideal for cityscapes.

Introduced at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the updated 2019 Mazda CX-3 continues to impress. For the new model year, CX-3 has been retuned and refined to deliver a heightened feeling of elegance, driving performance and efficiency.

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 incorporates improved materials, sound insulation, newly available full-leather seating surfaces, and a standard electronic parking brake. As a result of adopting the electronic parking brake, CX-3’s center console and center armrest have been fully redesigned to accommodate significantly greater storage space. Other updates include fully redesigned front seats and new rear armrest with built-in cupholders. The 2019 CX-3 carries a new front grille design in addition to new taillights and wheels.

For 2019, the entry Mazda CX-3 Sport comes standard with new Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, fabric-upholstered seats, power windows, power remote door locks, power mirrors, push-button start, two USB ports, 16-inch alloy wheels, rearview camera, and Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio pairing, among a long list of other features. The standard MAZDA CONNECTTM features a 7-inch, full-color display that combines infotainment and diagnostic functions that can be controlled through voice command or the multi-function Commander control knob. Smart City Brake Support continues to be a standard safety feature on all CX-3 models.

Mazda CX-3’s new Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package adds Mazda’s full suite of safety technologies, including Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Active Driving Display, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic climate control, automatic on/off LED headlights, and LED combination tail lights.

The mid-level CX-3 Touring upgrades to 18-inch wheels and adds Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, heated side mirrors, automatic on/off LED headlights, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and new piano black pillar accents. CX-3 Touring features black leatherette seating surfaces with three-level heating adjustment for the front seats. The driver is also treated to a leather shift knob and steering wheel, while the front passenger seat adds a new manual seat lifter.

Touring, grand touring packages

CX-3 Touring also receives a newly available Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package. This package adds Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Active Driving Display, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support, LED headlights, and LED combination tail lights to the CX-3 Touring trim level. Also available is the Touring Preferred Equipment Package with BOSE 7-speaker premium sound system, power glass moonroof, SiriusXM satellite radio with a 4-month subscription, HD radio and a cargo cover.

Finally, the top-level CX-3 Grand Touring builds upon the all the available CX-3 Touring standard and available features and includes Parchment or black full-leather seating surfaces with high-gloss, pleated piping. Chrome accents on the front bumper and side sills, as well as the design of the LED combination taillights, complement its upmarket appeal. CX-3 Grand Touring comes with a full-color Active Driving Display head-up unit, power moonroof, adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Mazda Navigation and paddle shifters.

The Grand Touring Premium Package tops off CX-3 with 6-way power driver’s seat, power driver’s lumbar support, 2-position driver memory system, heated steering wheel, Traffic Sign Recognition and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

All 2019 CX-3 models come equipped with a SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, paired with a SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift and sport modes. The engine has been retuned for refinement and efficiency. For 2019, it is rated to deliver 148 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 146 lb-ft torque at 2,800 rpm. Front-wheel drive is standard, while Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive is available on every trim level. Along with standard G-Vectoring Control vehicle dynamics enhancements, a retuned suspension for both improved and sportier ride, and recalibrated power steering and chassis setups contribute to a smoother, quieter and more enjoyable driving experience.

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 arrives at Mazda dealerships in the US this month.