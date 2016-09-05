Company driver wins P50-M lotto pot

A 54-year-old company driver is now P50 million richer after bagging the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in the August 28, 2016 draw.

PCSO General Manager Jose Ferdinand Rojas 3rd said the lucky bettor already claimed his prize at the main office of the charity agency in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) on September 2.

The winner got his winning combination 02-03-12-15-20-22 from the birth dates of family members.

Rojas said the winner, who has been playing lotto since 1996, plans to use his winnings to buy a new house, invest in the transportation business, help his poor siblings and save for future needs.