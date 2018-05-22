Compare and despair

My ten year stint as IMO Regional Coordinator and now continuing work in the maritime field through consultancy works have opened for me a good opportunity of visiting various Asian countries and engaging with maritime officials which allow me to constantly gain extensive knowledge and information on the different circumstances obtaining in each of these countries. Awareness of the varying levels of maritime development in the region started through my participation as member of the Philippine delegation to regional and international meetings and conferences notably those convened by the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), among others.

During those times I have recognized and accepted that there are indeed developed maritime countries such as Japan, Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia which generously extended technical assistance to the Philippines, aside from those provided by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other bilateral partners. The “big brother helping little brother” was very much apparent during those years and one very impressive lessons learned were those provided by RoK which proudly cites its shift from a recipient country of technical assistance to becoming a donor country, with the Philippines at the receiving end of such generosity. It was an inspiring insight—the Philippines I thought could some day also be a developed maritime nation—with its geographical configuration, a huge human capital and vast maritime resources.

Fast forward and I recognize how some Asean countries have transformed their maritime sector as to make this play a crucial role in their countries’ development agenda. The remarkable progress could be seen in terms of the maturing maritime policies, the developed legislation and institutional structures, all aligned with the national development objectives. Then I realized, the Philippine maritime sector continues to be defined by inertia caused by challenges created by the lack of a cohesive and integrated maritime vision that goes beyond political terms.

As I try to figure out on why this archipelago tails the other countries in the region in the matter of maritime development, I can feel some degree of despair and frustration.

I surmise the following factors which generally are found in the rising maritime countries, could help explain

There is identified a single maritime administration with clear mandates;

There is constancy in the leadership in maritime administration;

Maritime policies and programs are sustained regardless of the change in leaders and political authorities;

Maritime legislation that could withstand efforts to undermine effective implementation of maritime standards and processes;

Stakeholders confidence through meaningful dialogues and consultations is assured;

Competent and dedicated public servants in the maritime agencies;

Accountability of maritime officers and employees is a hallmark in the delivery of services;

An adopted maritime policy framework which is supported at the highest level of leadership— the Head of State.

Imagine…

In the exercise of trying to find reasons why this archipelago lags behind the other maritime countries in the region, I look back and try to recall the purposes and objectives of PD 474 which created the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina). One primary objective of PD 474 could be summed up simply as “integrating the Philippine maritime industry”. Such is the vision set as far back as 1974 but which until now, after more than forty years remains a vision yet to be fulfilled. And it was the President of the Republic of the Philippines who promulgated PD 474!

Take the seafaring sector, this archipelago has to enact a law that declares Marina as the single maritime administration for the STCW convention. Why so? There was I guess a failure of appreciating what encompasses maritime administration for an archipelago like the Philippines.

Imagine… if only maritime leaders judiciously carry out their roles and authority as provided under PD 474, they should have laid out a strong proposition on what it means for the Philippines to have a single maritime administration, not only for the STCW convention, which then could help turn around the Philippines into an active maritime player in the regional and global maritime community. As we now realize, maritime policy is dictated by whoever has the loudest voice and who could gain access to the political leaders.

But I am not about to give up, at least I could imagine every provision of PD 474 being translated into policies and regulations guided only by that one objective of having an integrated maritime industry. Still, I realize we should work on getting the unequivocal support of the President!

There lies the futility of it all!