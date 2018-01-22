RAMONCITO “Mon” Fernandez, the new president of the Management Association of the Philippines, is determined to pursue the theme of the MAP of “competing in the age of disruption.”

Fernandez said “the MAP encourages collaborative and transformative programs that will help organizations face the massive disruptions caused by advancements in technology, innovations in business models, prominence of borderless competition, adaptation to climate change and dynamism in geopolitics.”

He added, “In pursuing its mission of promoting management excellence for nation-building, the MAP partners with the business community, the government, the academe and the civil society in pushing for reforms that will help the country improve its competitiveness, enable businesses to capitalize on disruptions, encourage the government to sustain a level-playing business environment and inspire the citizenry to contribute to social progress.”

Fernandez pointed out that the MAP’s top priority programs for 2018 are competitiveness and ease of doing business, business disruptions, as well as data privacy and cyber security.

This year, he will lead the MAP along with new board members including Donald Lim, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Philippines, as vice president; Riza Mantaring, CEO and country head of Sun Life Financial Philippines, as treasurer; Cesar Romero, country chairman of Shell Companies in the Philippines, as assistant treasurer; and Carol Dominguez, president and CEO of John Clements Consultants, as secretary.

The other board members are Rene Almendras, president and CEO of AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation; Romy Bernardo, managing director of Lazaro Bernardo Tiu & Associates; Fred Pascual, CEO of Institute of Corporate Directors; and Peter Wallace, chairman of Wallace Business Forum.

Apart from serving as president and CEO of Maynilad, Fernandez is also a director in Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Metropac Water Investments Corp. and some subsidiaries of PLDT Inc. including Pacific Global One Aviation Co., Tahanan Mutual Building and Loan Association and First Pacific Leadership Academy.

Fernandez previously served as president and CEO of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), Tollways Management Corp. and MPCALA Holdings. When he headed MPTC, the combined length of toll roads owned by MPTC grew to 350 kilometers from 90 km and its profits increased three-fold.

He has been serving under tycoon Manuel Pangilinan’s businesses since 1994–first under the packaging business and later under the Telecoms Group.

Fernandez is a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management Engineering from De La Salle University and has a master’s degree in Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management. He completed his Advanced Management Program of IESE (Spain)/University of Asia and the Pacific in 2014.

As proof of his extensive experience in international carrier business, administration and materials management, industrial marketing and sales, he was named 2009 PISM Gawad Sinop Awardee, an award conferred by the Foundation of the Society of Fellows in Supply Management and the Philippine Institute for Supply Management (PISM) to outstanding achievers in the field of supply management.