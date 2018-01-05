Competition agency clears Family Mart sale

Anti-trust regulators have given Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy the green light to purchase the local operations of FamilyMart via listed Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

In a January 3 decision, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) ruled that Phoenix Petroleum’s acquisition of shares in Philippine FamilyMart CVS, Inc. (PFM) would “not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant market.”

The PCC also said that the parties involved had “no ability or incentive … to engage in foreclosure post-acquisition” and that “sufficient competitive constraints … remain from other market participants”.

The deal, which Phoenix disclosed in October last year, marks Uy’s expansion into the convenience store business. Phoenix said it would complement its retail fuel business comprising over 500 stations nationwide.

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Approval by the PCC, an independent quasi-judicial body mandated under the Philippine Competition Act to promote and maintain market competition by regulating anti-competitive conduct, is required for mergers and acquisitions worth at least P1 billion.

Sought for comment, Phoenix Petroleum’s vice president Raymond Zorilla said the oil company was “elated by the decision of the Commission.”

“With this we can further expand Phoenix Petroleum’s business by entering the convenience store retailing market that will allow us to offer quality products within the public’s immediate reach,” Zorilla added.

Phoenix Petroleum told the local bourse in October that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with SIAL CVS Retailers, Inc. and Japanese firms FamilyMart Co., Ltd. and Itochu Corp. to acquire 100 percent of PFM.

FamilyMart, Japan’s second-largest convenience store chain, opened its first Philippine store in 2013 as the Ayala and Tantoco families sought to challenge the dominance of the 7-Eleven and Mini-Stop chains that are respectively run by Philippine Seven Corp. and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

Since then, it has opened more 100 stores in Metro Manila and Cebu and was targeting a 500-strong network by 2018. Strong competition, however, led to the closure of unprofitable outlets and latest reports put its current line-up at around 70.

There were reports in the latter part of 2017 that the Ayalas and Tantocos had offered the business to prospective investors, prompting disclosures that SIAL was “exploring various options to strengthen and grow” FamilyMart in the country.

Uy is keen on expanding his empire as he intends to conduct more initial public offerings (IPO) this year under holding firm Udenna Corp.

“[W]e’ve made one company public—our Chelsea Logistics Group— [in 2017]and by next year (3018), we plan to do more listings,” Uy told reporters in December.