Competition body OKs Federal, Orix BGC tower

THE property unit of listed conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. has secured the green light of the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) for its planned joint venture with OrixRisingsun Properties, Inc. to develop a luxury tower in Bonifacio Global City.

The anti-trust body, whichgave its approval on Monday,noted the plan will not result to a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant market.

“It does not appear that the transaction would result in foreclosure of the parties’ competitors, and in any case, there appears to be sufficient post-acquisition competitive constraint from other market participants,” the PCC decision read.

The PCC is mandated to review mergers and acquisitions valued at P1 billion and above.

“The joint venture shall be undertaken by the parties for the purpose of developing a luxury and branded residential tower located in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig,” it said.

Further details regarding the property were not divulged by the Commission.

Federal Land is the property unit of magnate George Ty.

In July this year, the company inked a joint venture agreement with two Japan-based firms for the construction of a P20-billion mixed-use project in Taguig.

The project, the Sunshine Fort, will rise in the 10-hectare Grand Central Park development of Federal Land in Bonifacio Global City, with the groundbreaking to commence in 2018.