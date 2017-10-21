Competition body OKs GGDC takeover

THE Philippine Competition Commission has approved Clark Global City Corp.’s (CGCC) plan to acquire the entire shares in GGDC Holdings, which is developing a 177-hectare land within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga into a logistics hub.

In a decision released to the media late Thursday, the PCC said Clark Global City’s plan to acquire GGDC Holdings “does not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant market since it does not appear that the merged firm has the ability or incentive to engage in foreclosure.”

“And in any case, there appears to be sufficient post-acquisition competitive constraint from other market participants,” it added.

No further details were divulged as to how much the cost of the transaction was.

The Cayman Islands-based GGDC Holdings is the majority stakeholder of Global Gateway Development Corp., which has the leasehold rights to the 177-hectare of land at Clark Freeport Zone where Global Gateway Logistics City is located.

On the other hand, Clark Global City is a wholly-owned subsidiary of businessman Dennis Uy’s holding firm Udenna Corp. through its property unit Udenna Development Corp.