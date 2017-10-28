Competition, costs slash Holcim profit by 81%

LISTED cement manufacturer Holcim Philippines, Inc. said on Friday it would continue its investment plans despite an 81.26-percent drop in net income for the third quarter of 2017.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Holcim said net income from July to September fell to P337.2 million from P1.8 billion in the same quarter last year due to tighter competition and higher expenses.

It said operating income before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 48.58 percent to P4.4 billion in the first nine months while net income in the period declined 57.6 percent to P2.3 billion.

“Tighter competition and higher production expenses challenged the performance of Holcim in the third quarter but the company continues to sustain its investment and expansion plans in the country, believing in the growth ahead,” the company said.

Sales revenues from January to September were also lower at P25.7 billion, down 17 percent from the same period last year. For the third quarter, sales revenues fell 17.8 percent to P8.3 billion from P10.1 billion a year ago.

Despite this, Holcim said it is ramping up its support for Mindanao with its P2.7 billion project expansion in Davao, with the groundbreaking of its facilities upgrading scheduled this October.

“This will bring its cement production capacity in the city to 2.2 million metric tons, as part of raising Holcim Philippines’ total cement capacity by 2019 to 12 million metric tons from the current 10 million metric tons,” the company said.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Philippine growth and in the many opportunities in the market. We note the government’s recent report that infrastructure spending has started to pick up,” Holcim President and Chief Executive Officer Sapna Sood said.

“To this end, the transformation of our company continues in order to better serve our customers and support the development of the country,” he added.

Given the business conditions, the company said it is further strengthening its cost management efforts through logistics excellence, renegotiation of energy and procurement contracts to improve variable costs and fixed cost management.