Competition regulator raises M&A thresholds

Compulsary review thresholds for mergers and acquisitions (M&As) have been raised to take the economy’s continued growth and other factors into account.

From the previous default of P1 billion, the new thresholds are P5 billion for “size of person” and P2 billion for “size of transaction”, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) announced on Monday.

These will apply to M&A deals beginning March 20. Transactions currently under review and those completed before that date will remain covered by the lower threshold.

“The adjustment stems from various considerations, including the size of actual notifications to date, the country’s economic growth, overall inflation and efficient use of the commission’s limited resources.” PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement.

Memorandum Circular 18-001, which set the new thresholds, also established automatic adjustments every year starting March 1, 2019 using official gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates of the previous year “rounded up to the nearest hundred millions”.

“The annual adjustment based on nominal GDP (gross domestic product) growth ensures that the thresholds maintain their real value over time and relative to the size of the economy,” Balisacan said.

The PCC chief told reporters last month that the commission was revisiting the P1-billion threshold after a 2016 review determined that changes were not needed.

He also said that the commission wanted to have some “automaticity” where the level moved “with the changes in the economy, especially in overall prices”.

The PCC defined “size of person” as referring to the “value of assets or revenues of the ultimate parent entity of at lease one of the parties” involved in the M&A deal. “Size of transaction”, meanwhile, “refers to the value of assets or revenues of the acquired entity”.

The 2015 Philippine Competition Act and its implementing rules and regulations require companies to notify the PCC of transactions that hit certain thresholds. The regulator will then initiate a review to determine whether the deal will be detrimental to consumers and industries.

Since the law took effect, the PCC has received a total of 152 notifications — equivalent to 134 transactions — and approved 125 deals worth P2.25 trillion.

One of the first deals handled by the regulator was PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.’s P70-billion acquisition of San Miguel Corp.’s telecommunications assets, which it insisted should be thoroughly reviewed and not “automatically approved” as claimed by the telcos.

The Court of Appeals has sided with Globe and PLDT and the deal has already been consummated. The PCC, however, still wants to exercise its power to review and has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court.

More recently, the regulator voided a P6.3-billion deal between Udenna Corp. and KGL Investment Cooperatief U.A. and fined both firms P19.6 million for failing to file a notice as required by law.

“Adjusting the thresholds requires a delicate balance to make sure that it’s not too low as to create an undue burden on business, and that it’s not too high that transactions with potential anticompetitive effects in the market evade the scope of antitrust reviews,” Balisacan said on Monday,

Aside from M&A thresholds, Balisacan last month said the PCC was also working on rules and guidelines for a leniency program, forbearance and the issuance of inspection orders.