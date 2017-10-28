Competition watchdog clears Chelsea acquisition of Starlite

LISTED Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. (CLC) announced on Friday that it had secured a favorable ruling from the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) on its proposed acquisition of Starlite Ferries Inc.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, CLC quoted the PCC as saying that the acquisition by Chelsea of Starlite Ferries “does not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant market.”

“In view of the recommendation from the Mergers & Acquisitions Office that, on the basis of information obtained from the parties and other sources to date, the acquisition by Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. of shares of stocks of Starlite Ferries Inc. does not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant market, since there are no overlaps between the parties’ passenger/ cargo transport services in the Philippines, the merged firm does not have the ability and incentive to engage in foreclosure, post-acquisition, and in any case, sufficient post-acquisition competitive constraints on the merged firm remain from other market participants; the Commission hereby resolves that it will take no further action with respect to the Transaction,” the PCC Decision read, according to CLC.

In September, the Dennis Uy-led CLC announced it planned to acquire 100 percent of Starlite Ferries and its subsidiaries. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two companies regarding the offer.

Together with its subsidiaries, Starlite has a total of 14 vessels in its fleet, of which five are roll-on roll-off (RORO) passenger vessels. The RORO vessels service the ports of Batangas, Calapan, Puerto Galera, Roxas, and Caticlan.

“The planned acquisition will bring us a step closer to fulfilling our commitment to growth in order to realize more value for our stakeholders, from the investors to the consumers,” CLC Chairman Dennis Uy earlier said.

“By modernizing and expanding our operations, we can provide better shipping and logistics solutions as well as make our country more competitive in capturing the increasing trade opportunities in Southeast Asia,” Uy said.