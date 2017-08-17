Most competitive LGUs tagged in latest NCC list

The country’s most competitive local government units (LGUs) were recognized on Wednesday with the release of the latest Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index.

Topping the list of the most competitive highly urbanized cities (HUC) was Quezon City, followed by Manila and Davao, the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) announced.

Antipolo City was named the most competitive component city, with second and third places going to Naga in Camarines Sur and Tagum in Davao del Norte, respectively.

In the most competitive 1st-2nd class municipalities category, Cainta, Rizal was first with neighboring Taytay and Angono in second and third.

The top-ranked 3rd-6th class municipality was Baler, Aurora, followed by Mambajao, Camiguin and Tayug, Pangasinan.

The NCC also cited the most competitive provinces, with Rizal coming out on top followed by South Cotabato and Cavite.

Under the Economic Dynamism Pillar for HUCs, Pasay performed best, followed by Quezon City and Makati. For component cities, General Trias, San Fernando and Naga took the top spots, while Cainta, Taytay and Sto. Tomas, Batangas headed the 1st-2nd class municipality list.

For 3rd-6th class municipalities, Mambajao, Camiguin ranked first, followed by Tayug and Dumanjug, Cebu.

On the Government Efficiency Pillar for HUCs, Manila was the most competitive, with Quezon City second and Davao third. For component cities, Naga led the rankings followed by Cotabato City and Antipolo. For 1st-2nd class municipalities, Cainta ranked first, with Isulan, Sultan Kudarat and Taytay next. Cardona, Rizal topped the 3rd-6th class municipalities category followed by Bauko, Mountain Province and Baras, Rizal.

Lastly, under the Infrastructure Pillar for HUCs, Quezon City was again judged the best with Manila City and Davao City following. For component cities, Antipolo, Tagum and Naga were the top three. For 1st-2nd class municipalities, Taytay was the most competitive, followed by Cainta and Angono. For 3rd-6th class municipalities, Baler led with Allacapan, Cagayan and Panglao, Bohol next in the list.

The Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index is an annual ranking developed by the NCC with the support of United States Agency for International Development and Globe Telecom.