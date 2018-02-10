Complaint to be filed vs Aquino before DoJ

A joint complaint will be filed on Monday before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, former Health Secretary Janette Garin, and other individuals in connection with the suspended dengue immunization program, according to lawyer Manuelito Luna.

Luna said former and incumbent officials of the Department of Health (DoH) and Zuellig Pharma and Sanofi Pasteur officials will also be named respondents.

The joint complaint will be for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9184 (the Government Procurement Reform Act), violation of Section 3(e) of RA 3019 (the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and alleged malversation of public funds, “among others.”

“We will hold all of them to account for the highly irregular, if not downright unlawfu[l], procurement of P3.550 billion worth of Dengvaxia vaccines and for their premature and imprudent implementation of the Dengue Immunization Program en masse and for the deaths associated with the administration of Dengvaxia,” Luna said.

The joint complaint will be filed by: the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, represented by lawyers Luna, Glenn Chong, and Nasser Marohomsalic; and Francisco Cruz and Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution, Inc., represented by lawyer Nestor Ifurung.