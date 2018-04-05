Complicity in the electoral fraud

LAWYER Romulo Macalintal, who as an officer of the court is expected to help ensure that election laws are followed, finds it absolutely normal that ballots contained in sealed ballot boxes that are supposed to be stored in secured places are found to be soaked in water.

Macalintal epitomizes what is totally wrong with the way we deal with acts that amount to sabotage of our democracy. People like him tend to have already normalized this fundamental assault on the very cornerstone of our representative system of government.

It is a fact that we no longer directly participate in the affairs of governance. Instead, we do this through our elected representatives. Hence, the process of electing these representatives is one of the most sacred and inviolable foundations of our politics. Any citizen worthy of his or her rights and privileges should therefore condemn in no uncertain terms any act that would diminish the legitimacy and credibility of the electoral process.

Yet, there are people like Macalintal who seem not to mind, take a dismissive attitude, and cavalierly normalize these fundamental anomalies which are characteristics of electoral fraud.

This, despite the fact that the pieces of evidence of fraud in relation to the 2016 vice-esidential elections are just too glaring not to be taken seriously.

First, we have the presence of an illegal fourth server that served as a queueing server which mediated the flow of votes from the precincts to the central tabulating centers of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Then, we have the anomalous straight line of an otherwise random phenomenon, and an abnormal level of undervotes.

Gregorio Larrazabal, a former Comelec commissioner, made it appear that undervotes are pretty normal. However, experts on automated elections have posited that only an undervote of three percent or less is tolerable in a fair election. There are reports that in some areas the undervotes even reached as high as 50 percent. Camarines Sur, which is supposed to be the bailiwick of Leni Robredo had two-digit percent undervotes. This is an anomaly in itself. It behooves to ask how Camarines Sur voters can line up under the heat of the sun and end up voting only for the president and not the vice president, considering that one of their own is running for the post.

Another footprint of a possible fraud is the establishment of six additional regional election centers to process defective SD cards, when what was approved was only one of such centers. It was manifested in precincts which were already transmitting votes a day before the election and before official transmissions were supposed to happen. These transmissions could not be test-run considering that the law clearly prohibited such, in that you do not perform test runs on the day of the election itself.

Fraud was also seen in ARMM where precincts 60 kilometers apart have boards of election inspectors (BEIs) with exactly the same handwritings, and of hundreds of voters whose signatures in the Comelec registry of voters were different from those who actually voted.

We also saw the digital footprints of this electoral fraud in the way ballots that are marked as votes for former senator Bongbong Marcos were counted by the vote counting machines as stray votes, whereas votes that are supposed to be stray since there was more than one name shaded were counted in favor of Leni Robredo.

Yet, for people like Macalintal, these are not enough to cast doubt on the credibility of the 2016 vice-presidential elections.

Macalintal is the election lawyer of Leni Robredo whose election victory as Vice President is now being challenged by Marcos at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET). It is not too much to expect that he should be as concerned about the presence of waterlogged ballots. However, instead of expressing alarm, he nonchalantly dismisses the wet ballots as normal. Instead of showing concern about the possible breach of security that could also harm his client, he even justified this. He quickly blamed rain damage as the culprit, even if a perusal of the weather data in the municipality of Bato, Camarines Sur from where these ballot boxes with problems came, indicate that the last major storm was four months ago. Furthermore, there were no reports of flooding or damage in the municipal hall where those ballots were stored. In addition, Macalintal should have known that ballot boxes are weather- and water-proofed.

But Macalintal is not alone.

Sharing the same dismissive attitude are those who support Leni Robredo or those who simply hate the Marcos brand. Partisan bias appears to be enough to trump respect for the sanctity of the electoral process, and the desire to let the people’s will prevail, undiminished by any electoral tampering or machination.

It is the height of hypocrisy when these people use their partisan biases against the Marcoses, who they blame for having stolen democracy and having violated human rights, even as they are eerily silent about how democracy is now being stolen through electoral fraud and how people’s right to choose their Vice President is being violated. It is more appalling when they are willing to tolerate such fraud if only to make Bongbong Marcos pay for the alleged sins of his father.

Clearly, many of those who voted for Leni Robredo and are now dismissive of, if not blind towards, electoral fraud are also the same people who find fault with President Rodrigo Duterte and criticize his alleged human rights violations. They seem to ignore the fact that undermining the people’s will expressed in a clean, honest and credible election is also a violation of one of the fundamental human rights accorded to citizens in a representative democracy.

It must be said. People who would tolerate fraud just because the victim is Bongbong Marcos do not deserve the democracy which they allege his father stole. People who rally for human rights of drug criminals and terrorists, but would turn silent on, if not dismissive of, the electoral fraud perpetrated against the Filipino people, are patently inconsistent in their advocacies.

These people may not have a direct hand in the electoral sabotage. But their indifferent, dismissive or tolerant attitude renders them complicit in the fraud.