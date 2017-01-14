Composer Jesse Lucas to hold free master class

Top-notch composer Jesse Lucas will be giving a master class on the art of writing music for Film/TV on January 29. Lucas, an award-winning and prolific composer, has written music for film, television, theater and ballet.

In film, his works have won awards from different award-giving bodies. In 2010, he was elevated to the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Hall of Fame for Best Music Scorer. He won the Best Music at the 2005 Screamfest International Film Festival in Los Angeles for the 2005 film Sigaw.

His music for films have reaped awards such as Gawad Urian, Best Music Score for Babae sa Breakwater (2004); four Young Critics Circle Awards for Best Sound and Aural Orchestration in Phone Sex (2000), Sugatang Puso (2001), Minsan May Isang Puso (2002) and Anghel sa Lupa (2004); Star Awards for Best Music Score for Filipinas (2004); five FAMAS Awards for Best Music Score for 9 Mornings (2003), Filipinas (2004), Mano Po 3 (2005), A Love Story (2008), and Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo (2007); Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Award for Best Original Song for Babae (1997); MMFF Best Music Score for Luksong Tinik (1999); and Gawad Tanglaw for Batanes (2008).

Jesse has made scores for some noted television series such as Maging Sino Ka Man (2006 and 2008), Kahit Isang Saglit (2008), Lovers In Paris (2009); Magkaribal (2010); Princess And I (2012) and Bridges of Love (2015).

His most recent TV work is the recently-concluded ABS-CBN drama Magpahanggang Wakas and for film, the box-office hit The Unmarried Wife.

He won the 2016 ALIW AWARDS Best Musical Director for his work in the theatrical play Happiness is a Pearl.

Lucas’ masterclass is designed for music students and musicians who are interested in pursuing a career in film/tv scoring. Ideally, the participants must know some basics of: “MIDI/DAW/Virtual Instruments,” “Music Theory and Harmony,” and “Arranging and Orchestrating Music.”

Topics to be discussed included: mindset for composing music for film/TV; walk-through the creative process of composing music from pre-production to post-production; guidelines in composing effective music for the different film/TV genres; film versus TV scoring; dealing with directors; how to handle tight deadlines; and cultural sensibility applied to musical choices.

The free masterclass will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1701 Little Rooms Upstairs Landsdale Tower 86 Mother Ignacia St. Quezon City but will limited to 20 selected participants.

To register online, visit Facebook page The Music of Jesse Lucas for the registration link or call Kim at 0975 919 3179.