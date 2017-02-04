Compulsory insurance coverage for OFWs PUSHED

Government agencies joined forces to push for public awareness of the mandatory insurance for millions of overseas Filipinos workers with the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Insurance Commission during the commission’s 68th anniversary celebration. The information on the coverage and benefits for agency-hired OFWs will be incorporated during their Pre-Employment Orientation Seminar and Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar provided by the POEA and OWWA. The insurance policy shall be effective for the duration of the migrant worker’s employment contract and shall cover accidental death, natural death, permanent total disablement, repatriation cost, subsistence allowance, money claims, compassionate visit, medical evacuation, and medical repatriation. The insurance policy shall be secured at no cost to the worker.