COMPUTER STORE INSIDE MALL LOSES 40K TO THIEF

A computer retailer inside SM Valenzuela in Valenzuela City lost over P40,000 cash to a lone burglar who managed to sneak into the stock room by passing through a hole on the ceiling. Hazel Prudente, officer-in-charge of Compuware Computer Center located on the third floor of the mall on MacArthur Highway discovered the heist when she noticed an opening on the ceiling. Prudente reported the incident to their main office head Marie Catherine de Vera after she discovered that money in the cashier’s booth was missing. The Valenzuela Police Station Investigation Unit and the Scene of the Crime Operatives reviewed footage from security cameras in the presence of the mall’s security officers. The footage showed an unidentified man coming down from the hole on the ceiling, stealing the money from the cashier’s booth, climbing back to the hole and eventually escaping.