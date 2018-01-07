Con-ass, No-el need the consent of the governed

It is really within the power of the two chambers of Congress, the House of Reprensentatives and the Senate, to convene into a Constitutional assembly (Con-ass), to rewrite the Philippine constitution to fulfill Mr. Duterte’s main political plank – the shift from a presidential to a federal form of government. A radical overhaul, to say the least.

The “ Con-ass” mode, among the three options on how to rewrite the Constitution, is the easiest to do and the least costly. It is also perfectly legal.

After the Con-ass is done with the rewrite by the middle of next year, putting the rewritten constitution up for public approval via a plebiscite can really be done. The perfect timetable for the plebiscite, according to the political supporters of the shift to a federal form of government, would be the barangay elections in May 2018.

The timing will just be perfect.

As the supporters of the shift to a federal form of government admit, there will be transitory issues to be resolved. A transition, from the form of government we have known since the birth of the Republic to a new federal form, a real unknown, will be rough.

If we know our history, we can say this: “Rough” will be an understatement of the whole messiness of the rewrite business. Just look at what the newspaper headlines have been screaming.

In the public realm, as the headlines have aptly conveyed, the discussions on charter change are not even centered on the substantive issues related to a federal form of government. Will we look like the US after the rewrite? Or, will it look like the old European powers with great political traditions? Or, will our federal form of government be a hybrid of the best models and practices?

Are we looking at the US states and their awesome states rights that often overlap with federal functions and domain? Or, are we looking at Uttar Pradesh? Will every state get a Supreme Court and get a Chief Justice like Roy Moore who is an unapologetic theocrat?

We do not know all of these and, sadly, the discussions are not focused on the substantive issues that usually go with an undertaking as weighty as change in the form of government .Ok, what issues dominate?

Number one, the transition issue of no-el, or no election, a topic most Filipinos are familiar with and are quite wary about.

The shift to a new form of government will require a no-el scenario, according to the proponents of the shift. The mid-term elections in 2019 will not take place as everybody will get a term extension in preparation for the shift. President Duterte included.

Right now that issue, not the good or the bad things about the shift to a new form of government, is dominating the public discussions on the proposed shift.

The public wariness of the no-el scenario was summed up by Rep. Tom Villarin of Akbayan. “The cat is out of the bag. It reveals the true intention of the Duterte administration to perpetuate themselves in power,” he said. Villarin is one of the less than 10 members of Congress who is not afraid of the Duterte supermajority in the House of Representatives. Or of Mr. Duterte himself.

No-el and term extension for the incumbents. Right now, these are the two issues uppermost in the public consciousness and that is dangerous for the proponent of the shift. Very dangerous is the word.

If we remember our history, Mr. Ramos, a perfectly competent president who succeeded in pacifying the divided political forces during his term, saw his public trust and appreciation ratings sink to an all-time low during the dying months of his six-year term, when his political surrogates attempted to do a charter change, which would have extended his term of office.

The Erap political forces, then allied with the political Left, joined the Church and the mainstream political parties in opposing that effort. The packed anti-cha-cha protest at Rizal Park discouraged the efforts of the Ramos surrogates. The political strategists of Mr. Duterte have to remember this piece of history.

The pro-Duterte and pro-federal form strategists have the urgent agenda of moving the public discussions from the known fears – no-el and term extension – into what they view as the silver linings at the end of that process, the bonanzas that the country would reap from an overhauled form of government. Before they can even write the initial draft of the proposed federal form of government.

Time and again, Filipinos, the voiceless and the faceless teaming up with the political opposition, have demonstrated that they, not the political mandarins, are the ultimate arbiters of the country’s political future.

Any change, any disruption in the political process have to have the consent of the governed.

The shift to a federal form of government, a disruption of epic proportion, will only take place on the consent of the governed .

Wait. About Plan B, which is to vest Mr. Duterte with law -writing powers ala Marcos during the transition period of 10 years. The take of most Filipinos is this: Don’t even think about it.