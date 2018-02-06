Concepcion Industrial 2017 earnings up 8%

LISTED appliances maker Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC) said on Monday its net profit rose 8 percent in 2017, driven by robust demand amid the country’s strong economic fundamentals and rising income levels.

Unaudited results show profit after tax after minority interest (PATAMI) of P980 million last year, up from the P896 million recorded in 2016, the company said in a disclosure.

CIC said it saw strong top line results in the fourth quarter of last year, generating 15 percent and 3 percent growth in sales and earnings, respectively.

“Our performance reflects continued strong demand brought about by consistently strong economic fundamentals, rising income levels and strong private sector confidence in the economy. CIC continues to invest in capabilities in its production facilities to serve growing consumer demand as well as improving efficient processes within the organization. These are key foundations for further expansion into the future,” Raul Joseph Concepcion, CIC chief executive officer and chairman, said in a disclosure.

Revenues in the period also jumped 12 percent to P13.9 billion versus the P12.3 billion recorded in 2016.

Concepcion added the company will remain in the path of expanding its operations into more consumer appliances categories given the fact that it sold over 1 million appliances last year.

“In our commercial segments, we continue to grow our order book in support of new development across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Finance Officer Victoria A. Betita noted that the company’s 8 percent profit growth last year was achieved despite an environment of margin pressure.

“The situation of rising commodity prices and currencies is a short-term challenge we will have to overcome through solid operating performance and execution,” she said.

CIC is an established homegrown maker of air-conditioners, air-conditioning solutions, and refrigerators and is targeting to expand in other consumer appliance products and solutions.