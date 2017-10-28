Concepcion Industrial posts 12% profit growth

APPLIANCES maker Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC) on Friday reported 12 percent earnings growth in the third quarter, driven by stronger revenues.

In its preliminary report to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said that profit after tax after minority interest (PATAMI) in the third quarter grew to P182 million, while net sales from July to September jumped 19 percent to P3.2 billion driven by strong customer demand.

For the nine months to September, the company said PATAMI climbed 9 percent to P752 million as revenues increased 11 percent to P10.4 billion.

“We had expected a challenging environment going into the second half of 2017 with heightened commodity prices and uncertain FX (foreign exchange fluctuations),” said Raul Joseph Concepcion, chairman and chief executive officer of CIC.

He added that the company focused on its frontline and operational execution, which propelled its sales and market share “while maintaining cost efficiency and discipline in the organization.”

In the first half of the year, the company reported that profit soared 8 percent to P570.2 million from P533 million a year ago driven by its strengthened market share in its core air-conditioning and refrigerator segments.

CIC is an established homegrown maker of air conditioners, air conditioning solutions, and refrigerators and is targeting to expand in other consumer appliance products and solutions.