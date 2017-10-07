Concepcion unit changes name to Alstra

CONCEPCION Building and Industrial Solutions, the commercial unit of listed holding firm Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC), said on Friday it has changed its corporate name to Alstra.

Advertisements

“As the commercial arm of CIC, we have embarked on an organizational transformation to make sustainability and efficiency a business priority across businesses, giving birth to Alstra,” Alstra Group Director Rajan Komarasu said.

“Developments in the company’s systems and technologies have allowed for the rename to Alstra, which promises better services for all its clients and business partners,” he added.

“We are excited to share with you more information once we finalize the ongoing deals that will lead to the expansion of the company’s service offerings to system controls and the Internet of Things, which are very much in line with our commitment to a more sustainable and efficient building industry.”

Among the brands that complement the end-to-end solutions of Alstra are Carrier, Otis, and Toshiba.