‘Concerned’ Palace to explore ‘all diplomatic means’ to address China militarization in West PH Sea

MALACANANG on Friday voiced its concern on the reported deployment of missiles by China to the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and would continue to explore “all diplomatic means to address the issue.”

“We are concerned with the reported China missile deployments over the contested areas in the West Philippine Sea,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a statement.

“Be that as it may, we would explore all diplomatic means to address this issue,” Roque said.

Roque also said that Malacanang was “confident” that the “relationship and friendship” with China would mean that the missiles were not directed at the country.

After his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he did not discuss the issue of the West Philippine Sea because he would “rather talk about business and let the issue float there.”

“No [we did not talk about the West Philippine Sea]. It is not the appropriate time to do it. But as I have said, I will discuss it with [Xi]. Why will I wreck things? They are now offering joint exploration and from the mouth of the President of China, he told me, then exploration, maybe we can be extra generous,” Duterte said in a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from his four-day trip in Hong Kong in April.

“So, why will I wreck that? For what? At the urgings of the so-called Philippine allies? I want a quarrel? What if China would say, ‘Okay, let us go to war.’ Then, we are dead. You cannot say that it is a national interest. Do you want a massacre?” Duterte said.

Duterte and Malacanang said in the past that they would rely on China’s “word of honor” not to build anything in their disputed areas.

In February, however, photos surfaced showing China “militarizing” parts of the disputed territories in the West Philippine Sea.

In July 2016, the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration thrashed China’s “nine-dash claim” on the entire West Philippine Sea.

The ruling also declared that Filipino fishermen should enjoy fishing rights at the Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal) and that the Spratley Islands, as well as the Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto Bank, which were all within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA