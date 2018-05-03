ConCom adopts new preamble for new Charter

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) on Wednesday unanimously adopted the proposed preamble in the draft new Charter that declares the shift to federal form of government.

The 22-man body also approved the proposal to ban turncoatism or party switching in order to strengthen the political party system.

Voting 18-0, the body approved the following preamble: “We, the sovereign Filipino people, imploring the aid of Almighty God, to build a permanent and indissoluble nation and establish a just, humane, united and progressive society under a federal government that shall embody our shared ideals and aspirations, promote the common good, conserve and develop our patrimony and secure to ourselves and our posterity the blessings of independence and democracy under the rule of law and a regime of truth, justice, freedom, love, equality, and peace, do ordain and promulgate this Constitution of the Federal Republic of the Philippines.”

Former chief justice Reynato Puno said there are compelling reasons why he voted to revise some parts of the Preamble of the 1987 Constitution “which was written and is fit for a unitary state albeit democratic and republican in character.”

“Stated otherwise, our Preamble must be revised to suit our shift from a unitary to a federal form of government,” Puno said.

On the other hand, 14 of the ConCom members voted to approve the proposed provision to prohibit turncoatism while four others gave a “qualified yes” to the same provision.

Under the proposed ban on party switching “any member of a political party elected to public office is prohibited from changing political parties within their term of office.”

Any candidate for public office or any official of a political party will also be banned from changing political parties within two years immediately after an election and two years before the succeeding election.

Those who voted “yes” to ban turncoatism were Julio Teehankee (proponent of the provision), former chief justice Reynato Puno, Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Alih, Antonio Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Ferdinand Bocobo, justice Antonio Eduardo Nachura, Susan Ordinario, justice Bienvenido Reyes, Rex Robles, Edmund Tayao and Lawrence Wacnang.

Those who voted yes but with some reservations were lawyers Roan Libarios, Jose Martin Loon, and Randolf Parcasio as well as former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr.

Absent during the en banc meeting were Fr. Ranhilio Aquino as well as lawyers Reuben Canoy, Victor de la Serna, and Rodolfo Robles.