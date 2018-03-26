ConCom agrees ‘in principle’ to put right to ‘healthy environment’ in draft Constitution

THE Constitutional Commission (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Charter has agreed, in principle, to put a provision in the draft Constitution promoting the right of the people to a “healthy environment.”

Retired chief justice Reynato Puno, ConCom chairman, said that by doing so “we are putting at par this right to a healthy environment with civil and political rights of the people.”

“Meaning to say, this right to a healthy environment will equally be demandable from the State and its agencies,” he said in a press briefing on Monday.

Puno said that environmental rights were not enshrined in the 1935, 1972 and even 1987 Constitutions.

“We begin with our 1935 Constitution, you’ll see that there is absolutely no provision regarding the protection and enhancement of the environmental rights of the people,” Puno said.

“We go to the 1973 Constitution. Again, you will see that that Constitution is also silent on this right of our people against environmental degradation,” he said.

He added: “In 1987 we adopted a new Constitution and you find the provision on environmental rights in Article 2, Section 16 of the declaration of principles and that Section 16 consists of only of one sentence.

It said: “The State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with of the rhythm and harmony of nature.”

“And so you will immediately discern like the prohibition on political dynasties that Section 16 is not a self-executing provision. And that is the reason why Congress passes a lot of legislation in order to protect our environment,” Puno said.

“That is also the reason why Supreme Court has to promulgate this Writ of Kalikasan in 2010 in the exercise of its right to promulgate rules in order to protect the constitutional rights of the people and among them is the right to healthy environment,” he said.

Puno added, “So, this time around when we re-draft and revise the Constitution, we like to think it’s about time that we constitutionalize this provision. And we tend to do this by putting in all these self-executing provisions in the bill of rights.”

“This is also aligned with the trend going on. The new Constitution of various countries have already constitutionalized this right to good environment,” he said.

“This is also aligned with many agreements and treaties coming from the United Nations protecting the environment of the people. So in essence that is what we shall be putting in our draft Constitution in order to strengthen the right of our people to a healthy environment,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO