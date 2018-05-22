ConCom eyes 3 supreme courts

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to draft a new constitution has proposed the creation of three supreme courts and specialized courts to “speed up the delivery of justice.”

The proposed three high tribunals are the Federal Supreme Court, the Federal Constitutional Court and the Federal Administrative Court—all expected to “make for a more efficient judicial system and unclog the dockets” of the Supreme Court.

The draft new Constitution provides for the “joint jurisdiction” of Congress and the judiciary in removing impeachable officials—meaning lawmakers will initiate the complaint against an impeachable official, who will then be tried by the Constitutional Court.

Congress, composed of elected representatives, will be the “political arm” of impeachment, while the Constitutional Court will be the “judicial arm.”

A number of countries, such as Spain, Italy and South Africa, have separate constitutional courts tasked to review legislation and acts of government for constitutionality.

The Philippine Supreme Court handles constitutional questions, on top of other cases as part of the regular court system.

The ConCom also wants to remove “non-judicial functions” from the Supreme Court such as resolving electoral protests of senators and members of the House of Representatives.

The proposal is to abolish the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) and House Electoral Tribunal (HRET), to be replaced by a special court to try electoral protests of senators and representatives so that justices would be able to “focus” on resolving cases.

Former chief justice Reynato Puno, ConCom chairman, said “the sense of the committee is that the process of impeachment should be both political and judicial in nature.”

He raised the need to change the “characterization” of the impeachment process.

“Now, we have ‘wrinkle’ developing in the process of impeaching impeachable officials of the government. And I’m referring to the use of quo warranto as a ground to remove an official of the government who is also subject to impeachment,” Puno said.

Puno was referring to the removal of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno through quo warranto, in which she was found to have been disqualified by the high tribunal for lack of integrity given her failure to submit all of her statements of assets and liabilities.

Sereno had argued that impeachable officials like her could only be removed through impeachment and conviction, not quo warranto.

The proposed impeachment prosecution body will be composed of 12 members from the Senate and 12 from the House. The body will be presided by the Senate president.

“Again, you will note that the decision of this joint body will not be voted upon separately by each house. If the joint body decides that there is enough ground to impeach, prepares the indictment, then that indictment is filed immediately and directly to the (proposed Federal) Constitutional Court,” he said.

The Federal Supreme Court will be composed of one chief justice and eight justices: three of them to be appointed by the President, three to be appointed by the Federal Constitutional Court en banc, and three to be appointed by the Commission on Appointments or Congress.

It will review final judgments and orders of lower courts except those within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Constitutional Court and Federal Administrative Court, issues of jurisdiction of any lower court, and criminal offenses in which the penalty is life imprisonment or death.

The Federal Constitutional Court will be composed of one presiding justice and eight associate justices. Three of them must be recognized experts in constitutional law, to be appointed by the President. The three other members will be appointed by the Federal Administrative Court en banc and the rest, by the Commission on Appointments or Congress.

It will be mandated to resolve disputes involving constitutionality of a law, treaty, international or executive agreement; presidential decrees (PDs), orders, instructions, ordinances and other regulations; administrative issuances of the Federal Government or any of its departments and agencies and laws passed by the legislative assemblies of the federated regions; any matter involving pure questions of constitutionality; and cases of impeachment against all impeachable officials.

The Federal Administrative Court will be composed of one presiding justice and eight associate justices: three justices with expertise on administrative and election laws to be appointed by the President and six others to be appointed by the Federal Supreme Court en banc and the Commission on Appointments or Congress.

It will have exclusive jurisdiction to review, on appeal or certiorari, the decisions, judgments, final orders or resolutions of quasi-judicial bodies.