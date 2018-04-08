ConCom to include right to privacy in new Charter

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution intends to include the “right to privacy” in the draft new Charter, thus strengthening the mandate of the Commission on Human Rights in the process.

ConCom chairman retired chief justice Reynato Puno on Saturday said the right to privacy provision were not enshrined in the 1935, 1972, and even 1986 charters.

“Lumabas lang ‘yan nitong mga huling panahon. Ang right to privacy ay maipapailalim sa poder ng Commission on Human Rights. (It only came out in recent times. The right to privacy will be under the jurisdiction of the Commission on Human Rights),” Puno said.

“Mababago din po ‘yung magiging mandato ng CHR (The mandate of the CHR will be changed,” he said in a radio interview.

“We have been discussing to elevate (the power of the) Commission on Human Rights just like at the level of the Office of Ombudsman,” he added.

Puno said his committee is also looking at the current composition of the CHR.

“Kailangan madagdagan ang mga members niyan, like kailangan ng representative mula sa mga poor people (There is a need to increase its members, like there has to be a representative from the poor),” he said.

“Sino ang dapat idagdag? E, di ‘yung mga sector na laging naba-violate ang human rights nila (Who must be added? Of course, those sectors whose human rights were always violated),” he added.

Puno echoed the concerns of former Sen. Aquilino Pimentel Jr. on the need to protect the rights of the indigenous peoples (IPs).

“Dapat siguro dito sa CHR may representative ang indigenous people dyan. Sino ang magre-represent sa mga

mahihirap na tao? (I believe the indigenous people must be represented at the CHR. Who will represent the poor people?)” he said.

Asked to clarify what Puno said about the need to promote the right to privacy, Ding Generoso, ConCom spokesman said, “Isa sa mga most violated rights ngayon ang right to privacy (One of the most violated rights nowadays is the right to privacy).”

“At ito ay dahil sa malawak at mabilis na pag-unlad ng technology. Kaya kailangan mapag-aralan kung paano pabibigyan ng dagdag na protection sa Constitution ang right to privacy (And this is because of the wide reach and the advancement of technology. That’s why there is a need to study how the Constitution can protect the right to privacy),” Generoso said.