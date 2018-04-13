ConCom wants President, VP to run in one ticket

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution has agreed in principle to propose in the draft new charter the reduction of the term limits for president and vice president—from six years to four years “with one reelection.”

ConCom member Antonio Eduardo Nachura, a retired Supreme Court justice, on Thursday said that under the proposed draft charter, the president, vice president, senators and representatives will have a four-year term and be eligible for one reelection.

Nachura, in a briefing, said that ConCom would vote on this proposed provision on Monday, April 16, during their en banc session. He also said that under the new Constitution, the president and vice president must be elected “in tandem.”

“A vote for the president is also the vote for the vice presidential candidate,” he said. The ConCom also wants the president to “automatically” appoint his or her vice president to a Cabinet position. Both must have a college degree or its equivalent to qualify to run for the first two highest posts in the land.

Under the present set-up, the president and vice president are not eligible for reelection after finishing their six-year term. The senators have six years to serve and eligible for one reelection. Representatives have a three-year mandate and are eligible for two reelections.

Asked for the rationale behind the reduced term limits for nationally elected leaders, Nachura said: “The members of the committee felt that three years is too short really. Too short. So, they made it four years.”

“This is a return to 1935 Constitution, four years. Even the president (will have) four years, with one reelection,” Nachura said.

“The limitation on the reelection of the congressmen and the senator is of course the choice of committee members in order to spread the opportunity to represent the people in the legislative department,” he stressed.

Asked whether the “tension” between President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo—who belong to different political parties—was considered by the ConCom for the mandatory appointment of the vice president to a Cabinet post, Nachura said, “I think so, partly.”

“Although the situation today will not happen anymore because [under the proposed new charter]they have to belong to the same [political]party,” he said.

“I’m sure that the members of the committee studied this thoroughly when they decided to make it mandatory for the president to appoint the vice president to a Cabinet position,” he said.

President Duterte appointed Robredo chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council on December 5, 2016, but she resigned from her post after the Chief Executive ordered her to desist from attending Cabinet meetings starting December 5, 2016, at the height of suspicions of the Duterte camp that the Liberal Party was plotting to oust the President.

Asked what the president must do if he or she is not contented with the performance of his or her vice president, Nachura said, “Ilipat nya. Bakit pumili siya ng partner na `di competent naman? (He or she should transfer her to another Cabinet post. Why in the first place did he or she choose an incompetent partner?) Of course, he or she will bear with his or her incompetent partner for four years.”

As regard succession in case of death, resignation, or removal from office, the ConCom has proposed that the President “shall appoint the vice president from among the members of either House (of Representatives) or Senate, one who belongs to his political party or coalition under which he/she ran and won. The appointment requires no confirmation.”

Under the 1987 Constitution, the president nominates from among the members of the House or Senate. The nomination is confirmed by the House and the Senate voting separately.