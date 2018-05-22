ConCom wants to overhaul JBC

THERE will be a more independent and improved Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) under the proposed shift to a federal form of government, to ensure that the process of appointing members of the judiciary is “not politicized.”

Former chief justice Reynato Puno, ConCom chairman, on Monday said the “new” JBC would no longer be attached to the Office of the Chief Justice.

“One of the major changes will be, it will no longer be under Office of the Chief Justice. At present, theoretically, practically it is under the office of the chief justice. In other words, the chief justice imposes a strong influence over the JBC,” he said in a briefing.

The ConCom has also proposed the creation of three supreme courts

“Under the proposal, the head of the JBC will be rotated among the three heads of the three high courts every two years. Anyway, it is still being discussed,” Puno said.

Asked about what he perceives were the inefficiencies of the JBC, Puno said: “I will not say that there is something wrong with it. For a while it is functioning very well.”

“But our current efforts will be concentrated on how to improve the performance of JBC. For example, we’re reviewing composition of the JBC,” he said.

“With respect to its composition, you will have ex-officio members and regular members more or less,” he said.

“For example, the Ombudsman. It is important to give the Ombudsman a seat in that council. Because it will determine whether you have a [bad]record. Do you have some integrity problems? The Ombudsman can help in that aspect,” Puno said.

Also to be included as ex-officio member is the chairman of the Civil Service Commission.

“That commission is the expert when it comes to assessing the qualifications of government officials and employees,” Puno said.

Puno also raised the need to appoint the chairman of the Commission on Audit as ex-officio member of the new JBC.

The membership of the secretary of justice and Congress will be retained.