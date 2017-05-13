Concordia shipwreck captain jailed as appeal fails

ROME: The captain of the doomed Costa Concordia cruise liner turned himself in Friday (Saturday in Manila) after Italy’s highest court upheld his 16-year prison sentence for the tragedy that killed 32 people. Francesco Schettino, 56, passed through the gates of the Rebibbia jail in Rome as soon as the judges ruled.Schettino, was convicted in 2015— three years after the incident—of multiple counts of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident and abandoning ship before all passengers and crew had been evacuated. Schettino was widely ridiculed during the trial for insisting he did not abandon ship but slipped off the Costa Concordia as it rolled over, falling onto a lifeboat which carried him ashore against his wishes. The violation of the ancient code of the sea which states a captain must be the last man off a sinking ship only accounted for one year of the sentence handed down by a three-judge panel in the Tuscan town of Grosseto. The ship had been carrying 4,229 people, including 3,200 tourists.

AFP