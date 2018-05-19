CONDOLENCES

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go visits the wake of fire victims in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, and welcomed by City Councilor Rodrigo Asilo, Pinagbuhatan Barangay Chairman Maricar Asilo Vivero and the Vice President of Centerland Homeowners Association Ferdinand Clemente. Go condoled with Roger and April Navidas, who lost all their three children—Princess Joy, 7 and her brothers John Andrew 4, and BJ, 2—to the fire that was caused by an unattended pot on an improvised stove. Go gave financial assistance and relief goods to the fire victims. He also talked with Ambrosio and Editha Caragao who lost their house. Before leaving the wake, Go swapped his shoes with the slippers of Ambrosio Caragao, a regular activity of his visits dubbed as “Sapatos ni Sap, Tsinelas ka Swap.” He also assured Caragao of assistance in returning to Samal Island, Davao del Norte. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
