Condom distribution no longer DOH priority

THE Department of Health (DOH) will no longer make condom distribution its priority but will focus instead on age-appropriate information on reproductive health.

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said her department will partner with the Department of Education in strengthening the curriculum for schools to raise awareness on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and other sexually-transmitted infections and teenage pregnancies.

She said the DOH will focus on “delaying sexual debut, condom use, early HIV testing, counseling, antiretroviral treatment and ending stigmatization and discrimination, and acceptance by families and communities to Filipinos living with HIV.”

The Educationdepartment has rejected the proposal to distribute condoms in schools.

Ubial has been actively advocating a youth-focused campaign to curb the spread of HIV.

About 30 HIV cases are reported in the Philippines daily. Micah Vardeleon