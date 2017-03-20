CONDOMS IN CROWDED CELLS

Monday, March 20, 2017
    Quezon City jail officials distribute condoms to inmates to prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV, the sexually transmitted virus that causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome or AIDS. Three inmates have tested positive for HIV. One of the three has died while another is out on bail. Xavier Solda, spokesman of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, said they could only plead with inmates to submit to HIV tests, thus the need to distribute condoms. PHOTO BY RUY L. MARTINEZ

