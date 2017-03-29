‘Condos a sound investment’ – Filinvest

RISING property values, which have increased by as much as 30 percent in some areas in the past four years, make investing in a luxury condominium an attractive proposition, developer Filinvest Land said.

Filinvest highlighted the investment potential of its first luxury condominium project in Filinvest City, Alabang, the Botanika Nature Residences, which is nearing completion.

“Located at the most exclusive and quiet area of Filinvest City,” adjacent to the Palms Country Club, Filinvest said in a statement, “Botanika is a cut above the rest with its integration of convenient condominium living with a relaxed suburban lifestyle.”

Designed by a group led by noted architectural firm Leandro V. Locsin Partners, the high-end residential community is characterized by its garden setting, with landscaped pathways connecting the condominium buildings to create a village atmosphere.

“Botanika is a condo complex that is laid out in a big garden, where greens are integrated in the whole development,” said Catherine Ilagan, Filinvest executive vice president. “But more than the literal greeneries, its core design is what really makes it an authentic green building. This ensures the high quality of life for its residents, which is a luxury nowadays.”

Paying homage to nature, Filinvest designed Botanika’s buildings with a unique leaf structure design. Filinvest pointed out that the Botanika Nature Residences has already been given Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) certification by the Philippine Green Building Council.

The residential project offers spacious two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a small number of five-bedroom units, with the smallest two-bedroom units having a floor area of approximately 126 square meters, and the largest three-bedroom upper penthouse units measuring an impressive 336 square meters. Each unit is provided the same number of parking slots as bedrooms.

Among other amenities, the development has a unique tiered swimming pool and canopied areas for intimate al fresco gatherings. Tower 1 also features indoor amenities including a game room, a children’s indoor play area, a business center, and easy private access to the Palms Country Club for members.

“Filinvest City is touted as the premiere lifestyle destination south of Metro Manila, and Botanika lets its residents enjoy the vibrancy of this modern metropolis that balances live, work, and play,” the developer added.

Some of the nearby recreation, shopping, and institutional offerings include the exclusive Palms Country Club, Festival Alabang for shopping and dining, Crimson Hotel, and private academic institutions like De La Salle Zobel and San Beda College Alabang.

While in a quiet area of Alabang, Botanika’s location allows easy access via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, C5, Daang Hari, and Alabang Zapote Road.

Botanika Nature Residences is still in its pre-selling period, with turnover of units set for the fourth quarter of 2017.