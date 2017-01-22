Coney Reyes returns to prime time with ‘My Dear Heart’

After her remarkable performance in the inspirational prime time hit Nathaniel on ABS-CBN in 2015, seasoned actress Coney Reyes returns to the teleserye scene with a touching story that seeks to remind viewers of their capacity to love others.

Set to premiere tonight on the network’s “Prime Time Bida” block, Reyes gives life to another powerful character as Dr. Margaret Divinagracia, considered the best heart surgeon in the country. With her immense success, Margaret holds herself in high regard. That is until she meets a little girl named Heart who is diagnosed with a congenital heart disease.

Portrayed by new child star Heart Ramos, the young patient is the source of strength of her parents Jude (Zanjoe Marudo) and Clara (Bela Padilla). A happy family despite life’s struggles, they turn to Dr. Divinagracia to find a cure for Heart.

Unfortunately, the doctor fails to make Heart better, and as the former goes down hard on herself, her patient helps her see there is more to life than her career.

“I’m so happy to be back in an inspirational series like this, and even more fortunate to be working with such a professional cast, as young as they are,” said Reyes at the show’s press launch Thursday night. “It’s very rare these days to find young actors like Zanjoe and Bela who are so dedicated to their craft and everyone is sure to see this on the show.”

Even before My Dear Heart begins airing on television, its inspirational story has already garnered praises online.

Twitter user @itsangelmaleen said, “The show’s trailer made me cry. What more when it already starts airing?”

Another twitter user @whatthehashtags also shared his praises for the series. “The trailer is wonderful. It is another touching story with an ensemble cast,” he said.

Under the direction of Jerome Pobocan and Jojo Saguin, My Dear Heart also stars Robert Arevalo, Rio Locsin, Joey Marquez, Susan Africa, Eric Quizon, and Loisa Andalio. Also joining the cast are Mark Oblea, Izzy Canillo, Jerry O’hara, Jameson Blake, Sandino Martin, Yñigo De Belen, Vic Robinson, and Hyubs Azarcon.

My Dear Heart is produced by Dreamscape Entertainment Television, the production unit behind inspirational series May Bukas Pa, 100 Days To Heaven, Honesto, and Nathaniel.