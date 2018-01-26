Friday, January 26, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»CONFIDENTLY CHIC

    CONFIDENTLY CHIC

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Longchamp
    Stylish and sassy, Mademoiselle Longchamp is the brand’s most assertive bag yet. This is the definitive new hobo bag: chic, confident and proud to be French. Leather craftsmanship in stunning, sensual calfskin is punctuated with an edgy perforated motif. This unapologetic line caters to the liberated woman; entirely at ease with herself. The exquisite line is distinguished by refined details: an iconic clasp, signature hardware and an enamel-finished wax seal – the authentic hallmark of Longchamp workmanship.

    Longchamp is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Rustan’s Ayala Cebu as well as boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. located at Greenbelt 5.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.