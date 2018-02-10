‘Confidently ignorant’

IN the latest Ipsos Perils of Perception Report conducted in 38 countries and released in December 2017, where over 500 respondents between the ages of 15 to 64 from the Philippines participated, the Philippines landed at the bottom three, besting only Brazil and South Africa, in terms of accuracy of perceptions on key issues.

Nevertheless, despite having one of the most inaccurate perceptions on a vast range of issues that include murder rates, terrorist deaths, immigrant prisoners, teen-age births, vaccines and autism, diabetes, sugar, alcohol, health rating, suicide, smartphone ownerships, Facebook, vehicles, and religion, the respondents from the Philippines landed in the top three in terms of the most confident in their answers.

Ipsos has been doing this research for years now. In fact, in 2016 the Philippines ranked 16th. Hence, its precipitous fall to now rank 36th is somewhat alarming and would indeed require some soul-searching.

It is easy to politicize the issue and for critics of President Duterte to once again give a partisan spin on the results, and blame it on him.

However, the report is a global initiative. Even countries like Japan, France and New Zealand ranked below the median, and China, Montenegro and Serbia above. There is no East-West divide here, thereby denying any accusation of political or liberal bias. Perhaps, what is instructive is to take note of the fact that the countries with the highest levels of accuracy, although with lower levels of confidence, are from the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The point is that it is going to be a stretch to argue that the precipitous fall in the ranking of the Philippines is attributable to the President.

Inaccurate perceptions, according to the report, is a global problem that prevailed over most of the countries involved in the research. A close perusal of the questions also reveal that the items covered are mainly focused on perceptions of respondents on whether statistics associated with an issue is lower, higher or about the same, or what are their estimates in relation to a baseline figure.

Hence, from a social science perspective, while the research can measure level of accuracy of perception vis-à-vis actual data on the phenomenon associated with an issue, it also becomes an indicator of the level by which a particular society gives importance to factual literacy. Or rather, are the citizens even concerned about knowing the actual statistics on murder, or how many use mobile phones, or how many believe in the existence of God, for them to have an accurate knowledge of it?

Hence, this all boils down to functional civic literacy, or the state wherein citizens are factually informed about national and global issues and current events. The report recognizes that this is a problem across many countries, and not only the Philippines.

From the outset, Filipinos tend to be less concerned about scientific facts. Raul Pertierra, in his study of science, technology and everyday culture in the Philippines, argued that some features of local Filipino culture inhibit the development of what is called in the social science jargon as empirically-informed consciousness. In layperson’s terms, Pertierra argued that the Filipinos do not have a predisposition to focus on data-driven knowledge. He attributed these to the prevailing perception among Filipinos that nature is animated and enchanted (we believe in the supernatural and in superstitions), and that we do not trust abstractions (we get impatient with, or even fear math and science). He also took notice of our multiple realities (our notion that truth is relative to context), and our penchant towards the personal and the social as the basis for our construction of knowledge (we trust more a friend who is not an expert than an expert who we do not know). He also cited the tendency of most Filipinos to think of knowledge as a general construct, where there are no autonomous specialized fields (hence, we tend to think that a medical doctor who is a general practitioner should know everything about medicine).

This cultural landscape could easily provide the explanation for our relatively lower ranking in an index that tests our familiarity with empirical data. Being unfamiliar, we would then also have lower levels of accuracy.

The high level of confidence, despite having low levels of accuracy, speaks more of the Filipino attribute of “bahala na,” which is actually bravado to project courage either as defense mechanism, or as an energizer to push despite the odds For some, this confidence may be a negative attribute of fatalism; for others this may be what keeps us going despite the crises that have befallen us over different periods in history.

The main issue that is relevant, however, in the case of the Philippines is to seek an explanation on the precipitous fall in the rankings from a middle performer as16th place in 2016 to a bottom performer as 36thin 2017.

I would go easy about giving this a political spin, that it is somehow caused by President Duterte. On the contrary, I would even argue that President Duterte is also an effect of what caused this fall.

I would argue that this fall is an outcome of an internet culture that has not only emboldened further our sense of bravado despite not being certain of what we know, but also of the heightening of anti-data and post-truth culture that has been fostered by google-search and like-driven pseudo-expertise.

And in this atmosphere of social media-enabled manufacturing of truths, most of the attributes identified by Pertierra were intensified. Science was even more diminished. And the legitimacy of a source of knowledge is no longer based on actual expertise and academic credentials, but by affinity and loyalty towards social media influencers to the exclusion of other sources of knowledge.

The case of the Dengvaxia scandal is illustrative of this. We now live in an era that expertise in forensic pathology no longer counts and is even doubted, while the perorations of bloggers rule supreme.

President Duterte did not cause this culture to prevail or intensify. In fact, it is an autonomous development that somewhat affected his rise to power, and is now constraining him.