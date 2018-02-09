Confucius and the inevitability of rape

“IF rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it.” When my longtime and valued friend, Foreign Affairs Secretary Raul Manglapus, said it, he got trashed-talk all over the place. In fact, I had heard it often before, from various sources. Indeed, my ultimate source is Confucius (born 551 B.C.?), from China, a country of very smart and shrewd people.

Napoleon was right, when the sleeping giant (China) awoke, the world would tremble. We are trembling now, aren’t we? Or “lying supinely on our backs”—in the words of Patrick Henry in his 1775 “give me liberty or give me death!“ speech (Prof. IpeDiño made us memorize and recite it as freshmen in San Beda).

Ready to be China’s 24th province?

China has effectively and subtly taken over the disputed isles in the West Philippine Sea. The administration falls all over itself in rationalizing and speaking for China, which cleverly lets its local arguably caponized spokesmen do all the work. The new twist is presidential spokesman Harry Roque now playing the blame game and trashing PNoy, who has been out of power for 20 months. Assuming softie PNoy were to account, when rape first was first attempted, he resisted by going to an arbitral tribunal, where my pal, Paul Reichler, who attended Harvard and trained in Arnold & Porter, as I had done earlier, won. He had also beaten in the World Court his own native USA, for Nicaragua, which ruling the former ignored until there was a regime change years later, when a Violet Chamorro took over. I am verifying whether some settlement was reached. (Paul and I had worked together, in another matter, for our government.)

What have toughies Digong and Harry done? Jetski? Lie back and enjoy being deflowered? Or as fair Laetitia did, prevent being raped by Fireblood by giving her timely consent? Again and again, the new regime has consented. Alalaong baga kung saan nadapa duon tumihaya?

PNoy and Digong have Chinese blood. And so does Cardinal Tagle. And so did Cardinal Sin and Rizal. And how many of us can really say we do not have a smidgen of it? Are we ripe and ready to be super-bully China’s 24th province? Digong and his advisers had better reassure us that it ain’t so in the same manner that we are leery of being America’s last plantation. But, the administration dissembles, not only as to China.

Digong now says he is for a “hybrid” form of government, whatever that means. A hybrid government for a mongrelized nation? Askals?Asong kalye. But every dog, it is said, has its day.Will we?

Last Saturday, it was Lions day, and night, in Mendiola as Bedans came home, from all over. When I came in early that evening certain senior alums onstage belted out the rousing sing-able “The Red and The White,” the origin of which I have not been able to trace and which has since been discarded in the NCAA, sadly.

At 78, last August, I, a Leo, seemed to have been the oldest alum among those who attended the Mendiola reunion, now in our second adolescence. OK, older was Fr. Benildus Maramba, OSB—which we used to say stood for Order of Society Boys, party animals; he is my first cousin-in-law, who quickly gave me another rosario on first contact. Other alums may have left early when the night was still young, mayhap to be with their lovely Rosarios elsewhere.

Ancient drug problem

This week, our paper carried pages from the past on the drug (opium) problem in the Philippines in the 1930s when our Guv-Gen was Chester Davis (the famed and coveted Davis Cup in tennis was named after him; in 1900). At this time, we note how ancient the drug problem is and there are reports on how vicious Fentanyl could be. Prez Digong acknowledges using it as a painkiller. It is also a people-killer. See “Fentanyl kills 16 in English city,” (Philippine Star, February 5, 2018, p. 15). So careful, Mr. Prez, we wish you well and pray that you change in some ways, and succeed, “for our good and the good of all His church [our people]”.

The Manila Times of February 3, 1930, on page 1 (page or blast from the past), as reprinted here last Saturday, recounted that a League of Nations Opium Mission arrived that morning, to “interfere,” what else? The body was composed of two Swedes, a Belgian, a Czech and a Brit. The party was met on board by a PC colonel, who did not denounce the interference, and in fact brought the party to Malacañang. Today, Digong and Bato de la Rosa would tell a similar mission where to go. Not to China, where shabu (worth billions) apparently continues to come, through our porous shorelines.

Guv-Gen Davis placed at the visitors’ disposal the government’s facilities for assistance.It had been formed at the instance of the British government and its ultimate purpose was to help devise legislation to lessen the evils of drug trafficking. The commission had visited 10 places and would visit five more and thence to Geneva about the middle of April 1930. That night, Davis gave a Palace banquet in honor of the commission dealing with a longtime problem. Ambeth Ocampo wrote in the Inquirer in April 2016 that Rizal tried Mary Jane (marijuana).

As I also said here in 2016, Tibo Mijares wrote in the Conjugal Dictatorship: “[Y.S.] Kwong made the stunning revelation that Josefa Edralin [Macoy’s Ma] was arrested in Arellano High School for having opium and heroin in her possession. Kwong even mentioned the name of the arresting officer as Telesforo Tenorio, then a detective but later . . . a chief of police of Manila. The suspicion was that Josefa was selling drugs to the students of the school where she was a teacher and librarian. According to Kwong, Josefa was able to either bribe or cry her way of out the incident.” (Conjugal Dictatorship, page 257.)

Speaking of American Guv-Gens, we also should recall at this time of year Frank Murphy, as we mark Manila’s liberation in February 1945. After him was named what is now known as Camp Aguinaldo. Murphy was the last US Guv-Gen here, the last one; as a justice, I would have thought would take the side of Yamashita when his case reached the US Supreme Court. I emotionally and heatedly blasted Yamashita in our class at Harvard Law in 1967-1968, to my classmate‘resounding approval—they applauded; it took me decades to realize the wisdom of not succumbing to the high feelings of the moment for in the sober afterglow we may realize the sorry implications of emotionalized Fire! Aim! Ready! crusades. This I seem to see in the current Dengxavia controversy. Clint Eastwood’s sage advice is for one to know his limitations. Medical expertise is not universal, on autopsies, a distinct specialty.

Bloody Liberation of Manila

Last Tuesday, I saw here a pix of Mayor Erap Estrada and Veep Leni Robredo marking the Liberation of Manila, a bloody month-long (February 3 to March 3, 1945) episode in which 100,000 were killed south of the Pasig. Admiral Sanji Iwabuchi (later, when defeat was imminent, he committed suicide, said in Japan to be the sincerest form of apology; unknown here, masakit yata) was in command of 12,000 Marines. But, it was Tomoyuki Yamashita, who had lost communication and control over his 4,000 soldiers, who was executed; he was up north in the bloody month-long battle. It gave rise to the controversial Yamashita standard of command responsibility. That may also be the Nuremberg standard, thanks to Hitler.

But getting more and more widespread is the use of the Hitler-Duterte salute, with fists thrust forward. This was standard and expected of Hitler’s storm troopers, the reason Aussie spymaster Nick Warner got pummelled and pilloried from pillar to post for doing the fist bump with Digong. Our own people are either too scared or too ignorant not to be lemmings. Fellow Bedans are ignorant?

Anyway, a son told me last Tuesday San Beda is now a university(?) When I entered San Beda in 1955, a promdi from Pasig , it was but a small college, but like Daniel Webster, speaking of Dartmouth, I say, there were those of us who loved it, and always will.

There I learned much about fierce Muslim warriors who never submitted to Imperial Manila; this may be an argument why there is martial law in Mindanao, and always will, or should, according to the Supreme Court, if I read correctly its latest excrescence, from where I sit, as a fervent student of human rights.