Confusion over Miss Ph Earth replacement

Laoag beauty Loren Mar Artajos to officially take over Imelda Schweighart’s remaining reign

The pressure was just too much for Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Imelda Schweighart who decided to resign from her title after failing to advance to the Top 16 at Saturday’s Miss Earth 2016 grand coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Setting her drama aside, confusion followed thereafter as the initial announcement of her replacement turned out to be bomb too. On Monday, the organization released a statement that Miss Philippines Earth-Air 2016 Kiara Giel Hamlig Gregorio was chosen as the new main titleholder. Gregorio represented the Filipino community in London during the national competition in June. Born in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija to Filipino parents, she moved to England with her family when she was 10 years old.

However, Gregorio said she was uncertain she could fulfill the remainder of Schweighart’s reign as she has a scholarship waiting for her at the University of Westminster in London. The beauty and brains is a law student in the UK, while modelling on the side for such events as the London Fashion Week that featured Filipino designers in September.

With Gergorio turning down the title, Carousel president Ramon Monzon quickly announced on Wednesday night anew that Loren Mar Artajos, Miss Philippines Earth-Water 2016 and second runner-up will have to take over Schweighart’s reign. Artajos is a registered nurse from Laoag City.

According to pageant observers it may well be in the organization’s best interest that Schweighart voluntarily handed in her crown and sash as she continued to cause controversies all the way up to the international pageant night.

Just hours after coronation night, a video of Schweighart went viral where she claimed that Ecuador’s Katherine Espin, who emerged victorious at the beauty contest, had a “fake nose, fake chin and fake boobs.” The faux pas came at the heels of another viral video by the Filipina-German beauty queen who said, “President Duterte is doing a Hitler in the Philippines.”

It was Carousel Productions executive vice president and Miss Earth founder/organizer Lorraine Schuck who confirmed Schweighart’s resignation, revealing that her mother has decided to take her back to New Zealand where the family is based.

Nonetheless, even as Schweighart apologized again for another blunder, she maintained it was Miss Ecuador herself who told her about the surgical procedures she had made.

On CNN Philippines, the outspoken Schweighart declared, “If it’s a crime to tell the truth, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to offend Miss Ecuador. I don’t know her enough but she was my roommate.”

