PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, appealed to Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao until December 31 to completely quell the Maute rebellion in Marawi City.

Medialdea made his pitch before a special joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives to deliberate on the President’s request for five more months of martial law to fully address the peace and order situation in Mindanao.

“The Philippines is in trying times. We are in the global spotlight. How we, as a nation, will quell the ongoing rebellion and restore peace and order in Mindanao is not only the concern of Filipino people but of the entire civilized world,” Medialdea said.

“The Constitution has given us the necessary tools to the President to address the dire situation we now face. In behalf President, I implore Congress to enable the President to continue the tasks he has started and fulfill his promise to bring peace to Mindanao,” he said.

Medialdea said of the 279 personalities listed under Arrest Orders 1 and 2, only 12 have so far been neutralized or detained while the rest have escaped the military dragnet. “They continue to pose [a threat to]security in the whole of Mindanao island and threat to public safety.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO