    Congress convenes for Duterte request to extend martial law

    THE Senate and the House of Representatives convened in a joint session Wednesday to discuss the request of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend the declaration of martial law and the suspension of habeas corpus in Mindanao for another year.

    A total of 230 lawmakers—14 senators and 216 congressmen were present in the session that started past 9 a.m.

    Under the Constitution, any extension of martial law must be approved by Congress in joint session.

    The request to extend martial law, which was granted by Congress in July, will expire on December 31. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA


