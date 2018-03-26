Congress OKs P750-M fund for power co-ops

The Senate and the House of Representatives have ratified the final reconciled version of a bill seeking to provide electric cooperatives (ECs) with a P750-million emergency and resiliency fund.

Both chambers straightened out differing provisions of Senate Bill 1461 and House Bill 7054 under the proposed Electric Cooperatives Emergency and Resiliency Fund Act (ECERF), which is expected to benefit all 122 electric cooperatives in the country.

Initial funding will be taken from the P7-billion budget of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMC) for power coops.

The budget allocation, which may increase or decrease in succeeding years, will thereafter be included in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Senate energy committee chairman Sen Sherwin Gatchalian said ECs would no longer have to pass on the costs of damaged facilities to consumers.

Power co-ops currently resort to borrowing money to repair facilities damaged by calamities. The cost, including interest and amortization, is passed on to consumers.

“With this reconciled version of the bill, we will create a culture of resiliency in our electric cooperatives and will be responsive to their needs in the aftermath of natural disasters,” Gatchalian said.

All ECs will be required to submit vulnerability and risk assessments, resiliency compliance plans and emergency response plans every year to the National Electrification Administration as part of requirements to access funding.

For donations given by both local and foreign sources, the NEA has been given the mandate to receive funds, materials, or equipment intended for the restoration or rehabilitation of power co-op infrastructure damaged by natural calamities.