Congress should create the Boracay Development Authority

Various sectors have expressed strong opinions about the government’s contemplation of a six-month (to one year) closure of the island of Boracay to all forms of travel and tourism beginning April 26.

Some people had even expected the closure to begin this Holy Week, when visitors and vacationers normally flock to the island resorts and Boracay is teeming with all kinds of activities.

Others had projected that Boracay’s closure would stretch for as long as one year, instead of the brief period of six months that now seems to be accepted jointly by the three government departments that have been given full charge of resolving the Boracay environmental crisis and effecting a long-term solution to it.

The Boracay program of action has been massaged, modified and twisted in various ways because of the plaint of businesses and local governments which are enthralled by the prospect of immediate and near-term tourism revenues. They also dread the adoption of the measures that will be mandatory in order to save Boracay from long-term damage.

They dread the closure of illegal establishments and the possible filing of cases against erring officials and establishments. And they lament the prospective job losses—which they exaggerate as totaling 36,000, but which the national government authorities estimate at 18,000—and use that as an excuse for postponing taking the bitter medicine.

The discussion on Boracay has been complicated and inflamed by news that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has given licenses to two big casino projects proposed by major foreign gaming companies, which they plan to start building next year. This is atrocious and misguided and should not be allowed to distort national perspectives on what must be done to rescue, rebuild and regenerate the island.

The first point that must be recognized and accepted by all immediate and short-term measures involving the closure of establishments is that the construction of vital infrastructures and the closure of the island to tourism are imperative. They cannot and must not be avoided.

The second point that must be recognized and accepted is that Boracay is a stark example of a government policy failure. That failure denotes the ineffectiveness, inefficiency and wrongheadedness of the policy and program that governed the development and initial operations of Boracay as a tourist and travel destination. There can be no dispute that the national government in the past had been irresponsible and reckless in yielding the management, planning and development of Boracay to the local government authorities. It was a grotesque application of the Local Government Code.

Finally, we take the opportunity to underline here the need for Congress to enact a law to create the Boracay Development Authority, which we believe, is the long-term and most viable means to save the island and ensure its future as a premier tourist destination in the country.

Boracay needs an authority analogous to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The failure to create a functioning and fully empowered governing body for Boracay accounts in great part for the wrongheaded planning of the resort, the wanton violation of standard environmental policies, the substitution of private interest in profits for the public and national interest, and the deterioration of the island into a crisis. This is the reason why politics has had a bigger and untoward influence on the situation in Boracy than it should have.

As a first initiative for a change in the vision for the world-renowned island, the enabling law should decree that Boracay should be designed as a fully developed resort for travel, tourism, leisure and recreation. It should cast aside all thought of converting it into a mecca for gambling.

There’s absolutely no truth to the shameful claim of Pagcor officials that casino gambling will conserve and magnify the beauty of Boracay.